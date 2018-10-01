La Cañada History: Alleged Mexican Mafia hit of motorcyclist shuts down 2 Freeway near 210

Manuel Vincent Martin, a 30-year-old Venice man believed to be a member of the outlaw Mongols Motorcycle Club, was riding his motorcycle on the connector road between the 210 Freeway and the southbound 2 Freeway, when he was shot dead by an assailant at about 2 a.m. on Oct. 8, 2008. (Follow up: According to a 2014 news report, Richard Clayborne, 40, and Jose Gonzalez, 36, were convicted in March of that year for Martin’s murder and the attempted murder of his cycling companion that night, Ronald Hamburg. Martin’s murder, the article stated, was reportedly a hit ordered by the Mexican Mafia.)