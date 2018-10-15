La Cañada History: Business, civic leaders strut the catwalk in Men About Town fashion show benefit

For the fourth time in two months, Audio Corner, an electronics store then operating in the 500 block of Foothill Boulevard, was burglarized. In the fourth incident, a 45-pound rock was used to smash the same plate glass window that had been broken before to allow the burglars to gain entrance. Owner Phil Vaughan reported losses totaling $7,480 (more than $50,000 in today’s dollars) and asked for additional law enforcement presence in town.