La Cañada History: Business, civic leaders strut the catwalk in Men About Town fashion show benefit

Ten Years Ago
Oakmont Country Club served as the venue in October 2008 when the La Cañada Flintridge Chamber of Commerce and Community Assn. held its fifth annual Men About Town fundraiser. Twenty-one movers and shakers in the city agreed to stroll along the catwalk for the cause, wearing clothes provided by P.M. Jacoy Fine Menswear. Appreciative guests in the 200-member crowd cheered and tossed red roses at the feet of their favorite models as they passed by.
Twenty Years Ago
The city of La Cañada Flintridge’s top administrator, City Manager Gaby Pryor, surprised City Hall by announcing she would be leaving her post to become executive director of the Los Angeles Children’s Chorus.
Thirty Years Ago
Members and friends of Church of the Lighted Window (today known as La Cañada Congregational Church) gathered for the Oct. 23, 1988 worship hour to witness the dedication of the Estey pipe organ, which had been under renovation for two years. The Estey was donated to the church in 1925.
Forty Years Ago
La Cañada boasted back-to-back Rose Queens: Catherine Gilmour of Flintridge, a senior at La Cañada High School, was named the 1979 Rose Queen by the Pasadena Tournament of Roses Assn. Gilmour was following in the footsteps of Maria Caron, who reigned in 1978 when she was a senior at LCHS.
Fifty Years Ago
For the fourth time in two months, Audio Corner, an electronics store then operating in the 500 block of Foothill Boulevard, was burglarized. In the fourth incident, a 45-pound rock was used to smash the same plate glass window that had been broken before to allow the burglars to gain entrance. Owner Phil Vaughan reported losses totaling $7,480 (more than $50,000 in today’s dollars) and asked for additional law enforcement presence in town.
Sixty Years Ago
According to the Los Angeles County registrar of voters, Republicans outnumbered Democrats in La Cañada by 3 ½ to 1. Of the 9,952 La Cañada voters eligible for the 1958 general election there were 7,358 Republicans, 2,275 Democrats, 5 Prohibition Party members, 28 “miscellaneous” and 185 decline-to-state voters.