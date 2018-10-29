La Cañada History: Local yoga teacher captures men’s division in annual yoga competition

Ten Years Ago
The Southern California regional competition for the sixth annual International Yoga Asana Championship was held at Lanterman Auditorium in early November 2008, drawing 26 competitors of all ages. Jeffrey Rangel, a teacher at Bikram Yoga in La Cañada Flintridge, captured first place in the men’s division for the second year in a row. Bikram hosted the event.
Twenty Years Ago
Allen Lund Co. employees were congratulated by Allen Lund — as well as by community members — when they celebrated having reached $100 million in sales as of early November 1998. A special lunch was set out for a celebration in the corporate dining room of the company’s headquarters on Angeles Crest Highway to which civic leaders were invited.
Thirty Years Ago
City staff told the La Cañada Flintridge City Council that engineering plans were ready for the business improvement project along the west end of Foothill Boulevard, running from Ocean View Boulevard to Leata Lane. Work would include a center landscaped median that carried a $250,000 price tag.
Forty Years Ago
Dr. Moustafa Chahine of La Cañada Flintridge was appointed manager of the reorganized Earth and Space Sciences Division at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory. Chahine, then 43, joined JPL in 1960.
Fifty Years Ago
The La Cañada school board learned that about 4,000 square feet had been eliminated from the proposed three-story fine arts building on the La Cañada High School campus to save the school district money.
Sixty Years Ago
In an effort to prepare La Cañada residents for disaster, the chairman of the area Disaster Committee of the Red Cross began speaking before local PTA groups, informing them of the community’s three first aid centers. In case of disaster, it was announced, the shelters would be set up at Church of the Lighted Window (La Cañada Congregational Church) the La Cañada Thursday Club and Flintridge Preparatory School. All shelters would be staffed with doctors and nurses.