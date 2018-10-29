La Cañada History: Local yoga teacher captures men’s division in annual yoga competition

In an effort to prepare La Cañada residents for disaster, the chairman of the area Disaster Committee of the Red Cross began speaking before local PTA groups, informing them of the community’s three first aid centers. In case of disaster, it was announced, the shelters would be set up at Church of the Lighted Window (La Cañada Congregational Church) the La Cañada Thursday Club and Flintridge Preparatory School. All shelters would be staffed with doctors and nurses.