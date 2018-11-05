La Cañada History: Community’s oldest church renamed for the seventh time since the 1890s

A 9-year-old La Cañada boy was hailed as a hero for dashing out of the house and diving into his family pool to rescue his 3-year-old cousin, who was floundering in the water. Paul Bermudez, then a student at La Cañada Elementary School, could only think of one thing after the successful rescue: Before taking the plunge he’d forgotten to remove the new pair of shoes his father had just bought him. “Dad will be mad,” he said. But his proud father, Arthur, instead said he would not mind at all going out to buy a replacement pair, especially in light of his son’s laudable actions.