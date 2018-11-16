La Cañada History: 23-year-old pilot from La Cañada killed in Vietnam War action

The La Cañada Flintridge Planning Commission in November 1988 voted 4-1 to approve the environmental impact report and conditional use permit that paved the way for Lanterman House on Encinas Drive to become a museum, civic-cultural center and organ recital hall. (In 1991, the 34-ton, late 1920s Wurlitzer Fox Theater organ that had been installed at the house by Frank Lanterman was, prior to the museum’s opening, sold to the city of Glendale, which in turn sold it to Buena Vista Pictures for installation in the El Capitan theater.)