Caltrans announces closure of La Crescenta Avenue onramp through spring

As Caltrans continues its pavement rehabilitation project on the 210 Freeway in the Foothills, the eastbound La Crescenta onramp will be closed throughout the spring beginning Thursday, the agency announced Friday.

The eastbound Pennsylvania Avenue ramps that were closed in January for the work will reopen on Thursday.

Caltrans project manager Reza Fateh said in an interview earlier this month that the three-year project is estimated to cost around $142.5 million and is expected to continue until the summer of 2018.

Fateh further believes the rush-hour traffic jams on surface streets — including Foothill and Verdugo boulevards in La Cañada Flintridge, La Crescenta and Montrose, caused by drivers trying to avoid the project areas on the freeway — will be eased once the Pennsylvania Avenue ramps are opened.

“What happened recently was kind of unintended. The eastbound work should have been finally completed before they started work on the westbound side,” Fateh said.

carol.cormaci@latimes.com

Twitter: @CarolCormaci