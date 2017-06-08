Man plummets from Angeles Crest before witnesses’ eyes in apparent suicide

Crescenta Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies were called to investigate an apparent suicide that occurred Wednesday night shortly before 9 p.m., when a man drove his vehicle off the side of Angeles Crest Highway as witnesses looked on.

The station received a call at 8:56 p.m., indicating a vehicle had driven off the side of the highway near Mile Marker 27 above La Cañada Flintridge, Watch Commander Lt. Marjory Jacobs said Thursday. A fire crew responded but was unable to reach the vehicle at its resting point 500 feet down a steep canyon.

Montrose Search and Rescue responded to the scene and were able to access the vehicle and the driver, a male, whose body was discovered about 100 feet further down the canyon than the vehicle, Jacobs said.

“The driver ended up 600 feet down — he was extricated, or catapulted, from the vehicle,” the watch commander added.

Preliminary information found at the scene indicates the victim of the crash was a male born in 1961. No further details on the man’s identity, including city of residence, were immediately available Thursday.

Jacobs said nearby drivers who witnessed the incident reported seeing the vehicle parked in a nearby turnout. Suddenly, the car accelerated out of the turnout and continued to pick up speed as it moved downhill before careening off the side.

“He was determined,” said Jacobs, adding that the man was seen by witnesses talking on a cellphone as he drove.

The matter is currently being investigated by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau. A sergeant for the department handling the case could not be immediately reached for comment Thursday.

