Youngsters show off their musical talent during holiday show at Lanterman Auditorium

Nearly 225 budding musicians celebrated the arrival of winter and the coming holiday season last week in an annual Winter Concert presented by the Assistance League of Flintridge.

Held at Lanterman Auditorium, the event was designed to showcase the talents of La Cañada Unified fourth-through sixth-graders enrolled in ALF's Instrumental Music Program as well as the ongoing efforts of instructors who work to help students discover and develop a passion for music.

The Dec. 21 concert featured students in the program's beginning band and strings classes as well as those who take higher level concert band and string orchestra classes. Beginning band members played seasonal classics and traditional melodies, including "Merrily We Roll Along" and "Twinkle, Twinkle," while beginning strings players followed with "Jingle Bells" and a selection of international folk favorites.

Join the conversation on Facebook >>

Also under the direction of conductor John Tegmeyer, concert band students entertained the audience with "Candy Cane Clarinets" and "Greensleeves," while those in the string orchestra brought a selection from composer Antonio Vivaldi's "Four Seasons" to vivid life.

Students from the two higher level classes joined forces to close out the show with a symphonic performance of "Silent Night" and other selections arranged specially by Tegmeyer.

Through the Assistance League of Flintridge's Instrumental Music program, students receive one hour of extracurricular music instruction at their school sites each week and participate in off-campus sectionals and perform in two seasonal concerts each year.

Since 1985, students enrolled in the program have gone on to pursue professional music careers, with some even returning to participate as instructors. For more information, visit ALFlintridge.org.

--

Sara Cardine, sara.cardine@latimes.com

Twitter: @SaraCardine