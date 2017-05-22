Cyclists breeze through LCF en route to final destination in Amgen Tour of California

The seventh stage of the 2017 Amgen Tour of California men’s race brought a touch of excitement, and temporary street closures, to La Cañada Flintridge on Saturday as 121 cyclists raced to the Pasadena finish line of the seven-day race from Sacramento.

New Zealander George Bennett, of Team LottoNL-Jumbo of the Netherlands, claimed the championship with a time of 22 hours, 54 minutes and 38 seconds. Bennett took the lead Friday during the Big Bear Lake Individual Time Trial after having lingered in a second-place position since Stage 2.

Finishing the 583-mile race just 35 seconds behind Bennett was Polish National Road Race champion Rafal Majka of the German team BORA-hansgrohe, who’d taken the lead over Bennett during Stage 2 and was leading him by six seconds on the start of Stage 6 on Friday.

Modeled after the Tour de France, the race began May 14 in Sacramento as riders cruised through the California Delta region toward Pasadena and Saturday’s finish. For more information, including full results, visit amgentourofcalifornia.com.

