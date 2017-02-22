Police call attempted carjacking outside La Cañada High an 'isolated incident'

Three teenagers are accused of trying to steal a car one night last week while a 13-year-old boy sat inside it, authorities say.

The attempted carjacking happened around 6:57 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 15, in front of La Cañada High School. Sgt. Alan Chu, a detective at the Crescenta Valley Sheriff's station, said the three teens, who were 17, 14 and 12 years old, walked up to the car and demanded it from the 13-year-old.

"They were not armed, the three of them went to the car and tried to take it from him — they made some threats," he said.

Join the conversation on Facebook >>

Chu said staff members at La Cañada High called the sheriff's department and the youths were subsequently placed into custody and sent to juvenile hall. The 13-year-old passenger was not harmed.

Parents at LCHS were informed of the incident the next day in a letter sent by the school.

"This was an isolated incident perpetrated by three adolescents, and the subjects are now in custody," it said. "Law enforcement assures us that there is no crime pattern involved."

--

Andy Nguyen, andy.nguyen@latimes.com

Twitter: @Andy_Truc