High schoolers poised to graduate gather for La Cañada interfaith baccaulareate service

More than 90 local graduating high school seniors, almost all of them members of the La Cañada High School Class of 2017, turned out in cap and gown Tuesday evening for a baccalaureate service at St. Bede the Venerable Roman Catholic Church, where students of different faiths shared scripture and personal testimonies.

Aziza Hasan, a Pasadena resident and executive director of NewGround, a Muslim-Jewish partnership for change, served as the keynote speaker. Acknowledging the turbulent world of today, she urged the teens in the audience to embrace what she labeled the “CDC” — compassion, dignity and courage — as they move forward in life.

“As challenging as today may feel,” she said, “it’s also a time of great opportunities.” Bringing people of different points of view together to resolve shared issues has been her life’s work and she suggest the youth also draw on their beliefs to help change attitudes for more peaceful coexistence with others. “If you’re going to speak truth to power, the holy scriptures are the place to start,” she said.

Hasan pointed out the richness of diversity in the various traditions represented during the evening, which, prior to her address, included readings from Hebrew, Christian, Latter-day Saints and Islamic scriptures by students Charlie Reynolds, Caitlin Aenlle-Rocha, Braden Oh and Marah Hasan, respectively. Marah, a Clark Magnet High School graduating senior who wears a traditional Muslim hijab, later addressed the audience to provide testimony of her faith, as did Asher Fausett, who attends Temple Sinai of Glendale; Lauren O’Brien, a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; Aidan Phillips of St. Bede and Alicia Sanbar, a Mayfield Senior School graduating senior who attends La Cañada Presbyterian Church. All but Sanbar and Hasan wore the LCHS Spartan colors in their caps and gowns, many adorned artwork depicting the colleges they’ll be attending. The LCHS graduation ceremony, where 337 seniors will collect their diplomas, is scheduled for Thursday evening.

Music for the inspirational baccalaureate service, sponsored by the La Cañada Flintridge Interfaith Ministerial Assn., was provided by the LCHS Choral Artists, directed by Dr. Jeff Brookey, and by the La Cañada Presbyterian Church Praise Band. Ian McFeat, principal of La Cañada High, gave welcoming remarks while Monsignor Antonio Cacciapuoti and Pastor Scott Peterson offered up prayers.

Serving on the baccalaureate’s planning team were Levent Akbarut, Islamic Congregation of La Cañada Flintridge; Connor Cipolla and Samantha Bryant, La Cañada Presbyterian Church; Diane Cwik, Jessica Gerhardt, Valerie Aenlle-Rocha and Mike Leininger, St. Bede the Venerable; Christie Frandsen, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Pastor Scott Peterson, Lutheran Church in the Foothills and Linda Reisz, Temple Sinai of Glendale.

