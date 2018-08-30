One of LCF City Hall’s friendly faces, Susan Bertness retires after 24 years

After 24 years of being a friendly face to business owners and contractors who visited La Cañada Flintridge City Hall seeking permits, Susan Bertness, a senior administrative aide in the city’s Finance Department has retired.
Her last day in the position was Aug. 23. In a special meeting of the La Cañada Flintridge City Council held the day before her departure, council members recognized Bertness for her long service and dedication to the city.
In addition to assisting customers with licenses and permits, Bertness also processed the city’s cash receipts, made bank deposits, ordered supplies, oversaw the postage meter and provided back-up front counter assistance when needed.
“She had some of the best customer service skills I’ve ever seen,” Finance Director Rebekka Hosken, who oversaw Bertness, said Friday. “She was calm and friendly dealing with everyone. She always put them at ease and made them feel friendly — it was her strength, for sure.”
From her friendly demeanor to her irreplaceable historical knowledge on a multitude of municipal topics, Bertness proved an invaluable asset to City Hall. She reportedly took off her last Friday of work to be with her daughter, who was in labor.
“She was just someone you could depend on. We’re all going to miss her,” Hosken said.
In her retirement, Bertness will likely travel with husband Greg and spend time with family members and grandchildren. During her last week of work, she helped train replacement Jozette Karaguozian, who’d previously worked as a part-time clerk in the Administration Department.