Crime Report: Woman reportedly receives 54 Botox injections and leaves without paying for procedure

Aug. 27

Fraudulent use of access card, petty theft: 900 block of Foothill Boulevard. A Glendale woman reported that sometime between 3 and 4 p.m. on Aug. 27, when she was patronizing a local business, someone removed her wallet from her purse, which she'd set in her shopping cart.

After she realized it was missing and was unable to locate it by retracing her steps that day, including an earlier visit to another business, she returned to the store and reported the loss to a manager.

A video surveillance tape revealed that a male Latino removed her wallet from her purse when it was momentarily left unguarded, then exited the store.

The victim said she received a fraud alert from Citibank advising her of an attempted purchase at Target with her credit card.

Aug. 29

Petty theft from an unlocked vehicle: 4600 block of Crown Avenue. A woman reported that someone entered her 2012 Toyota Sienna, which she'd left parked unlocked in her driveway between 8 p.m. on Aug. 28 and 7:58 a.m. on Aug. 29. When she returned to her car she discovered that a checkbook with blank checks in it had been taken from the glove box.

Tampering with a vehicle or its contents: 4600 block of Crown Avenue. A woman reported that she left her 2005 Jeep Cherokee unlocked in her driveway at 9 p.m. on Aug. 28. When she returned to it at 8:30 a.m. Aug. 29, she could see it had been ransacked. The victim was unable to specify what, if anything, had been taken during the incident.

Petty theft from unlocked vehicle: 300 block of Baptiste Way. A woman reported that at about 10 p.m. on Aug. 28 she left her 2014 Toyota Venza parked, unlocked, in her driveway. At 9 a.m. on Aug. 29 she discovered that it had been ransacked and a pair of Prada sunglasses, along with a pair of Tory Birch sunglasses, had been taken from it.

Petty theft from unlocked vehicle: 300 block of Nancy Way. A man reported that sometime between 8:30 p.m. Aug. 28 and 7 a.m. Aug. 29, someone removed a Brother printer, two toners, some Mexican currency and a Sentri lane border pass from his 2014 Toyota Prius.

Burglary, commercial (over $950): A loss prevention officer reported that on Aug. 26, at 7:39 p.m., a man stole two high-end handbags, an Yves St. Laurent and a Balenciaga, from a store.

Video surveillance showed the man, described as Middle Eastern or Latino, 5 feet 8 to 5 feet 10, approximately 160 to 180 pounds, with a black mustache and goatee, entering and exiting the store a couple of times, beginning at 7:17 p.m. Then, at 7:39 p.m., he entered the store, grabbed one handbag and cut off its attached security device, grabbed the second handbag and exited the store with both of them.

The suspect, who was wearing a white, long-sleeved dress shirt, black slacks and a dark cloth on his head, walked into the parking lot and out of view of the surveillance camera.

Aug. 30

Petty theft: 700 block of Foothill Boulevard. A woman received 54 Botox injections from a physician before it was determined that the personal information application she supplied was incomplete and had false details on it.

Despite being asked for correct credit card information, she left the business without paying for the injections. Knowing she was being followed by an office employee, she ducked into a nearby restaurant, stayed there about three minutes, then exited it and got into a waiting gray Honda Civic or Accord, according to the witness, who could not see the car's driver.

The suspect was described as white, about 25 to 30 years old, 5 feet 2 to 5 feet 4, 125 to 130 pounds, with blond hair. She was wearing a white T-shirt and dark-colored pants.

Aug. 31

Theft by access card: 1900 block of Lyans Drive. A woman reported that someone had fraudulently purchased goods in her name through an online gift store for which she has an open line of credit. She learned of the transaction through an email confirming it. She contacted a customer service representative who advised her to make a police report.

Petty theft from unlocked vehicle: 300 block of Santa Inez Way. A woman reported that sometime between 7 p.m. on Aug. 29 and noon on Aug. 30, someone entered her unlocked 2009 Toyota Corolla and stole numerous items. She said she realized something was amiss when she returned to the car and saw the glove compartment open and items strewn on the front passenger side. Nothing appeared to have been taken from there, but when she checked the trunk she realized a thief had taken a navy blue Abercrombie jacket, three bikini swimsuits, tanning oil, a towel, an emergency car kit and two pairs of shoes.

Sept. 1

Identity theft: 4200 block of Woodleigh Lane. A woman reported that on Aug. 8 she'd received in the mail a credit card that she had not applied for. A customer service representative told her that her personal information, including her Social Security number, had been used to open the account. The victim canceled that account immediately.

On Sept. 1 she received a letter from a money service advising her that a check made out to her that was cashed had later been dishonored by the maker's bank and returned to them unpaid. She said her name and address were on the check, but it was not she who cashed it. She was advised to call the three credit reporting agencies and have a fraud alert placed on her name.

Identity theft: 5300 block of Godbey Drive. A woman reported that her credit report reflected multiple credit checks, under her name and Social Security number, with numerous banks. A review of her online bank account didn't show any missing funds, but she made the police report because she's concerned someone is using her personal identification to open bank accounts.

Sept. 4

Identity theft: 100 block of Normandy Lane. A couple reported that someone had electronically filed tax returns for the years 2014 and 2015 using one of their names and Social Security number. Their accountant recommended they file a police report.