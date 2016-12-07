Crime Report: Clean air stickers reportedly stolen from resident's electric car

Nov. 29

Burglary, other structure: 100 block of Foothill Boulevard. An informant told deputies that sometime over the Thanksgiving weekend, between 2 p.m. on Nov. 25 and 9 a.m. that day, someone removed a padlock from a storage container in a field area and stole several items. She said 10 blue, black-and-white folding canopies were missing, as was the padlock that secured the structure. The shed is located in a baseball field shared by multiple groups.

Crescenta Valley Sheriff's Deputy Eric Matejka told the reporting deputy another nearby container was also burglarized, possibly around the same time. That report was not available at press time.

Nov. 30

Forgery, checks: 4600 block of Lasheart Drive. A woman told deputies that she was contacted the day before by a representative who told her four fictitious checks with her husband's name and her account information had been deposited at a bank one day earlier. The woman later learned at least one check was processed at a bank branch in Arkansas.

Petty theft: 2200 block of Foothill Boulevard. A man reported that someone had stolen two clean air vehicle stickers from the rear bumper and passenger side of his 2016 Chevrolet Volt. He said he last remembered seeing the stickers "a few months ago," but could not provide further details.

