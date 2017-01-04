Crime Report: Shotguns and revolver stolen from La Cañada residence

Dec. 21

Identity theft; computer crimes: 500 block of Georgian Road. A man received a call on Dec. 20 from his bank notifying him someone had tried to open a merchant service account under the victim's foundation, and that a fake website had been created using his information. The next day, he got a call from the representative of another bank, who informed him the exact thing had happened there. That rep said the suspect sent a copy of the victim's driver's license with the suspect's photo to open the account.

Dec. 26

Burglary, residence: 4800 block of La Cañada Boulevard. A man told deputies he'd left his home at around 12:30 p.m. to get lunch. When he returned at around 1:20 p.m., he saw a glass side door had been shattered. Deputies observed several ransacked rooms and saw a Liberty gun safe had been opened, likely by a sledgehammer and a small hammer found nearby that belonged to the victim. Three shotguns and a Smith and Wesson revolver were taken from the safe. An Apple iPad, Apple computer, Xbox gaming console and a red coin safe containing numerous gold coins were also taken. A pair of socks belonging to the victim's wife were found in the hallway, thought to possibly have been used by the suspect as gloves. Hedge clippers belonging to the victim were also found in an adjoining bathroom.

Join the conversation on Facebook >>

Dec. 27

Burglary, vehicle: Sport Chalet Drive. An employee told deputies she parked her 2008 Dodge Caliber in the lower lot of a parking garage at around 7 a.m. When she returned at around 3 p.m., she saw someone had smashed open the passenger's side window, ransacked the vehicle and taken an emblem hanging from the rear-view mirror.

Dec. 29

Shoplifting: 2100 block of Foothill Boulevard. A loss prevention officer told deputies at around 11 a.m., he saw a white adult male, about 5 feet 11 and 165 to 175 pounds with a muscular build and buzz haircut, wearing black Dickies pants, enter the store. He recognized the man as a regular customer who has, in the past, stolen items. The officer approached the man as he walked from a phone display case to a belt and tie stand. The man tried to leave the store and threatened to confront the officer before leaving in a black Infiniti sedan. Video surveillance showed the man stuffing the back of his pants with items from the belt and tie display. The officer said after the suspect left, he noticed several empty cellphone case boxes and a Levi's belt display holder.

Dec. 30

Identity theft: 4900 block of Palm Drive. A man reported receiving a call on Dec. 22 from Citibank Visa about a new credit card opened online in his name. He immediately closed the fraudulent account.

Dec. 31

Forgery; identity theft: 4200 block of Commonwealth Avenue. A man got a call from his bank in Pasadena on Dec. 22 informing him a suspicious alert had been made on a consumer wire transfer agreement in his name. The wire transfer was made to a bank in China. On Dec. 28, the man got another call from a representative who told him someone had attempted to obtain information on a new account he'd opened using his name and address, date of birth and Social Security number, as well as his security question answers. The man immediately closed his account. The next day, a bank manager called to check the authenticity of four checks written from the victim's business paid to the order of the victim, possibly processed at a Beverly Hills bank. On Dec. 30, a statement check revealed a fraudulent cash withdrawal had been made from the man's checking account.

Jan. 2

Vehicle tampering: 200 block of Starlight Crest Drive. A witness told deputies at around 1:35 a.m., he saw from an upstairs window a man inside his brother's 2014 Honda Accord parked in front of the house. The suspect, who was sitting in the front passenger seat with the door open and interior dome light on, ran westbound on Starlight Crest when the witness exited the residence. The glove compartment had been opened, but the witness didn't know if anything had been taken. Deputies on scene observed three other vehicles whose interior lights were on, including a Mercedes C-300 and a Honda Civic on the 300 block of Starlane Road and a Honda Odyssey on the 500 block of Crown Avenue.

Petty theft, two unlocked vehicles: 4700 block of Daleridge Road. At around 10:30 p.m. the day before, a man parked his unlocked 2015 Bentley in the driveway of his residence. When he returned to the vehicle at 7:30 a.m. that morning, he noticed the vehicle had been ransacked. A pair of glasses in an affixed holder appeared to have been taken. A registration card for the victim's secondary vehicle, an Infiniti, was also missing.

Grand theft, vehicle; petty theft; unlocked vehicle: 5100 block of Crown Avenue. A man said sometime between 11 p.m. the night before and 9:30 a.m. that day, someone entered his unlocked 2011 Ford Flex parked in the driveway and stole his wallet, containing his license and three credit cards, from inside. The key fob to a second vehicle, a 2015 BMW 328i, was also taken. The suspect(s) used the fob to unlock the BMW and steal a Google Chromebook in a red case, a gray and pink booster seat and miscellaneous CDs from that vehicle. The victim said he was alerted by Citibank that his credit cards may have been used illegally but had no further details. Deputies noted the incident may have been related to other vehicle thefts that occurred in the surrounding area at at around the same time.

Petty theft, unlocked vehicle: 400 block of Meadowview Drive. A woman arrived home at around 2 a.m. and parked her unlocked 2015 Honda Accord in the driveway. When she returned that morning at 9 a.m., she saw the vehicle's driver's side door was open and a sunshade was on the ground nearby. A small handbag containing an unspecified amount of cash was the only item missing. Video surveillance later showed a black adult male, about 5 feet 10 and 150 pounds, wearing black pants, gloves and a white hooded sweatshirt force open an automated gate, open the vehicle and rummage through it. The suspect was seen attempting to open three other vehicles, but they were locked. The victim said the video showed a white SUV (possibly a Chevrolet Tahoe or a GMC Yukon) waiting outside.