Crime Report: Computer reportedly stolen from school principal's office

Jan. 31

Burglary (school) and vandalism: Paradise Canyon Elementary, 471 Knight Way. It was reported that sometime between 11 p.m. Jan. 27 and 1:55 p.m. Jan 28, someone broke into the principal's office via its north-facing window and stole a five-year-old iMac computer and a keyboard.

The investigating deputy reported that it appeared there were several holes in the window that looked like they'd been created by BB shots and that entrance to the office had been made by pushing on the window frame, which is normally locked from inside.

Fingerprints could not be retrieved from the scene because the suspect(s) had worn gloves.

Feb. 1

Forgery (fictitious check): 500 block of Georgian Road. A woman reported that sometime between Dec. 30 and Feb. 1, someone created a fictitious check using her account information. She said she learned of the fraudulent check from an employee who received it. The victim did not write the check, nor did she authorize anyone else to do it on her behalf.

Feb. 3

Identity theft: 1000 block of Flanders Road. A woman reported she received a notice that someone had attempted to open a line of credit using her personal information.

Burglary, vehicle: 4500 block of Leata Lane. A man reported that he returned home at 2 p.m. on Feb. 2 and left his 2015 Chevy Silverado parked in his driveway. The next morning he discovered that the unlocked rear cargo box was open and that the rear passenger side window was shattered.

A toolbox, two battery chargers, two drills and a Sawzall were missing. The responding deputy spoke to the victim's son, who said he'd arrived home at about 11 p.m. on Feb. 2 and that the truck was not damaged or open at that time. The son added that he had heard a loud noise at about 3 a.m. Feb. 3 and also heard a car alarm go off for about 30 seconds. He then heard a vehicle take off westbound on Foothill Boulevard, but didn't think anything of it at the time and went back to sleep.

Compiled by Carol Cormaci.