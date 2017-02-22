Crime Report: Victim's Louis Vuitton wallet reportedly stolen from their unlocked car

Feb. 12

Identity theft: 1300 block of Flanders Road. A man reported that on Feb. 12 he received a phone call from a firm (the business name was redacted from the crime report) advising him that someone using his personal identification had called the company on Feb. 10 and attempted to change his address, phone number and email address on a credit card linked to his account, and to have a credit card mailed to a different address. The victim said he did not give anyone permission to use his identification for that purpose.

Feb. 17

Grand theft: 4400 block of Cornishon Avenue. A woman reported that she arrived at the location at approximately 8:35 a.m. to drop a child off at school, and left her Land Rover parked, unlocked, in the lot. When she returned to her car at about 8:46 a.m., she realized her Louis Vuitton wallet had been taken from the front passenger's seat. The wallet contained her driver's license, currency, one debit card and three credit cards. Later she received text messages from some of the credit card companies alerting her to possible fraudulent use of the cards at the Target store in Eagle Rock at 9 a.m. that day.

Compiled by Carol Cormaci