Crime Report: Woman reportedly receives harassing emails and package containing adult sex products

Feb. 15

Burglary, residential: 700 block of Galaxy Heights Drive. A woman reported she left her home securely locked at about 8:30 a.m. and when she returned at about 3:30 p.m. she noticed a rear sliding door was open, although the screen was closed.

Walking through her home she noticed that some pieces of jewelry had been taken from where they'd been stored near the living room. Nothing else was missing. Stolen were a gold locket with "BJW" engraved on it, a gold broach with leaf overlay design, a 16-inch white gold chain necklace with tanzanite and diamonds, a pair of tanzanite/diamond earrings and a gold necklace charm featuring diamonds.

The victim said she found "strange pencil marking" on a wall she believed had been put there by an ex-boyfriend she suspected he was behind the theft.

Feb. 19

Fraudulent check: 1300 block of Foothill Boulevard. A man reported that at 5 p.m. on Saturday, July 30, 2016, a woman, identified in the report as Denise Jean Assad, paid for her dog's grooming service with a check later returned by the bank saying the account on which it was drawn had been closed. Numerous attempts by the groomer to contact the suspect have been fruitless. On making the crime report, the victim said he would be willing to prosecute the woman.

Attempted burglary, vehicle: 5300 block of Palm Drive. A man reported that at about 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 19, he heard a loud cracking noise that sounded like it was coming from his frontyard. On investigating, he saw that a front porch motion detector light had been activated and the driver's window of his car — which had been left parked on the street secured and its windows closed due to rain — had been lowered 2 to 3 inches.

He noticed a four-door blue Honda Fit, 2003-08 model, occupied by five people and started to approach it. He said he could get a good look at only one of the car's occupants, a white male with brown eyes in the front passenger seat wearing a black L.A. Kings cap. When the driver realized he was coming toward their vehicle, the car took off northbound on Palm Drive, later circling back southbound to within about 100 feet of the man's home.

He was able to get a partial license plate number on the car. The driver turned and sped northbound on Palm a second time. Although the man and his father drove around together looking for the suspect car, they did not find it.

Feb. 21

Burglary, commercial: 1900 block of Verdugo Boulevard. While on patrol in the neighborhood at about 3 a.m., a deputy heard an alarm coming from the location. He drove to the parking lot and found a Glendale Police Department officer at the scene who had been parked near the location when the alarm sounded and found the business' entry/exit door ajar and its locking device damaged.

On entering, the deputy saw that a cash register was on the floor. The store manager was summoned. On her arrival, she walked through the business and determined nothing appeared to have been stolen.

Petty theft: 300 block of Flintridge Oaks Drive. A woman said she left her car in her driveway at about 3 p.m. on Monday and might have forgotten to lock it. At about 7:30 a.m. Tuesday her husband advised her that the car's passenger side door was open.

Missing from inside were her employee identification badge and a Bed Bath and Beyond bag that had contained a 16-piece set of flatware utensils. She said the glove box had been opened and its contents strewn on the seat and floor, but no other items appeared to be missing.

Feb. 23

Identity theft: 4500 block of Cypress Drive. A woman reported that she was checking her American Express online statement on Jan. 31 when she spotted two unauthorized transactions for airline travel. One purchase had been made Dec. 21 and the other on Jan. 11, both by American Prestige/New York Jet Club in Burbank.

When she contacted American Express to report the fraud, she was told to file a police complaint. The victim told a deputy she had done business with American Prestige/New York Jet Club in the past, but had not been informed that any personal information of hers would be stored for future use, nor did she authorize anyone to purchase tickets using her American Express card.

Annoying contacts via electronic device: 4600 block Hillard Avenue. A woman reported receiving derogatory, harassing emails on two mail accounts belonging to her at about 11:53 p.m. Feb. 21. Offended, she called to report them to the sheriff's station. On Feb. 23, she received a package containing six adult sex products that she did not order and she believes the same harasser(s) ordered them.

Feb. 25

Burglary, commercial: 1900 block of Verdugo Boulevard. Someone affiliated with the business reported that, according to video surveillance tape, two people peered through the locked front window at about 4:37 a.m. A few minutes later one of the suspects, described as a black male, used a blunt object to strike at the window, shattering it. That suspect then stepped about 5 feet inside the business, before turning around and running out empty-handed.

Due to a recent burglary, the owner of the business does not leave cash in the register overnight, and leaves the empty till on top of the front counter at closing. The deputy was unable to get a description of the second suspect because he/she remained outside the business throughout the incident.

Grand theft and theft by credit card: 4400 block of Rockland Place. A woman reported someone stole her purse from her unlocked car, which had been left parked on the street for about 15 minutes, between 1:30 p.m. and 1:45 p.m. on Feb. 19.

When she returned she found the front passenger door open and the Coach leather purse with all its contents missing, including a Kate Spade wallet, currency, five credit cards, an iPhone and her driver's license.

When she called to cancel her credit cards she learned some had been used for online purchases (with the items shipped to El Monte) and at a service station in Pasadena.

Compiled by Carol Cormaci