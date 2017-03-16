Crime Report: Man who reportedly followed woman punctured her car's tire before driving off

March 7

Identity theft: 800 block of Greenridge Drive. On March 2, a man received a letter from Nordstrom about a recent credit application for which he never applied. A representative said the applicant had asked for the card to be delivered to an address in Florida. The victim told deputies he's also received several phone calls regarding cards suspects attempted to open using his information.

Identity theft: 800 block of Highland Drive. A man said sometime between Jan. 22 and Feb. 28, someone opened several credit cards using his personal information. He learned of the activity after receiving several pieces of mail from the credit card companies.

One Bank of America card opened on Jan. 22 was mailed to the victim's home but never activated. A second credit card was opened on Feb. 28, and had the same address listed as the first fraudulent account.

The suspects also opened a "Stash Hotel Rewards" account using the victim's information, and attempted to open an American Express card on Jan. 29.

Vandalism, vehicle: 1900 block of Verdugo Boulevard. A woman reported that the day before at around 10:30 p.m. she parked her 2014 Mini Cooper Countryman in the east parking lot of the United Artist movie theater. When she returned two hours later, there was a scratch along the entire exterior of her vehicle.

Vandalism, vehicle: Verdugo Boulevard at Hilldale Road. A woman told deputies she was leaving the Switzer Falls area of the Angeles National Forest sometime around 6:30 p.m. when she noticed an adult white male — about 30 years old, 6 feet 2 and weighing about 180 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes — follow her out of the parking lot in a black Jeep with a dimmed driver's side headlight.

He continued to follow her past the intersection of Verdugo and Foothill boulevards. As she stopped for a red light to get onto the northbound Glendale (2) Freeway, the suspect pulled up behind her and exited his vehicle. He approached her 2015 Honda Civic and punctured her driver's side tire with an unknown object before getting onto the freeway and driving out of view.

March 8

Burglary, vehicle: 2000 block of Orchard Lane. A man walked out to his 2017 Audi Q7 at around 7 a.m. to leave for work and noticed the glove compartment was open and had been ransacked. Another vehicle parked near the property, a 2013 Audi A4, had also been ransacked.

Video surveillance showed a newer model Audi Q3 with a bike rack pull up to the property at around midnight. Two males wearing hooded sweatshirts and holding flashlights were seen rifling through the vehicles.

The victim said nothing appeared to have been taken from the A4 sedan, but two designer jackets, a gym bag containing clothes and an unspecified amount of cash had been taken from the Q7 SUV.

Burglary, vehicle: 4400 block of Belair Drive. A man told deputies sometime between midnight on Feb. 28 and 9:30 a.m. that day, someone gained entry into his 2002 Ford F250 by punching the keyhole and broke the vehicle's ignition switch. The victim said nothing appeared to have been stolen.

March 10

Forgery, check; identity theft: 4300 block of Belair Drive. A woman said on Jan. 23 she filed a report of forgery and mail theft with the Crescenta Valley Station after a bank statement and a paycheck made payable to her went missing. She reported the check theft to her company, and a representative told her to reinvoice the amount. She did so on March 7, but was informed by the company the original check had been cashed on Feb. 27.

The victim also noticed, while checking her bank statement, that an unauthorized charge had been made on Feb. 3 using her account. She also received a Feb. 10 letter from her bank informing her an application for a credit card had been declined. The woman told deputies she believes the mail theft was the cause of the fraudulent activities.

Burglary, residence: 4800 block of Daleridge Road. A man reported that sometime between 2:05 and 2:20 p.m. that day, someone forced entry into his residence via a rear glass door near a patio. While inside the suspects ransacked the entire home.

A Baptiste Way neighbor with video surveillance captured footage of the area, which showed a four-door white sedan, possibly a Hyundai Sonata, near the property at around 2:07 p.m. A Latino or white male wearing a black shirt and blue pants exits the vehicle and enters the victim's backyard. A second Latino or white male exits the vehicle and follows the first one. A third suspect, also Latino or white, wearing a purple shirt and dark pants follows them.

They are off camera for about 15 minutes but are seen returning carrying objects they did not have before. The vehicle drives westbound on Baptiste Way and out of view.

March 12

Petty theft, unlocked vehicle: 800 block of Green Lane. A woman told deputies at around 9:30 a.m. she discovered a blue bag and a black bag near the curb of her home. As she stood there neighbors approached her with various credit cards and items they'd found strewn on the street.

An investigating deputy was contacted by a man who said the items belonged to him and his wife and had been taken from their unlocked 2008 Mercedes CLK350 and 2016 Mercedes GLC300, parked near the couple's Green Lane residence.

Among the items stolen were her wallet, containing her driver's license and several bank and store credit cards and. A blue wallet containing money and several membership cards was also taken, along with a blue gym bag containing makeup and a golf bag containing a pair of blue tennis shoes. The cars were last seen untouched at around 12:30 a.m.

Compiled by Sara Cardine