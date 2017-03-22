Crime Report: Mother and son recount neighborhood mail theft

March 13

Burglary, commercial: 900 block of Foothill Boulevard. A deputy reported that he responded to a burglar alarm at about 10 p.m. on Sunday, March 12, and found the door to the business ajar, its lock damaged and the cash drawer sitting on a counter.

A woman associated with the business told the deputy she'd locked the place up before leaving at about 6:15 p.m. and learned from the alarm company at about 11:15 p.m. that the alarm had been set off.

She said U.S. currency (amount unspecified in the report) had been taken but that she didn't notice anything else missing.

Burglary, commercial: 900 block of Foothill Boulevard. A man reported that at about 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 11, he locked the business and left it. At about 6 a.m. on Monday he returned to it and found the front door was ajar, its lock damaged and the cash register area ransacked. He was unsure at the time of the report whether any currency or checks had been stolen.

Theft by access card: 4200 block of Beresford Way. A woman reported that on several occasions between Jan. 12 and Jan. 28 someone used her credit card without permission to make 17 transactions, many of them for Uber rides. Someone had also fraudulently deposited money in her account to pay a balance on her credit card.

Burglary: 1000 block of Foothill Boulevard: A man reported that sometime between 9 p.m. Saturday, March 11 and 9 a.m. Monday, March 13, someone broke into his business through the front door by punching out its lock, then ransacked the cash register area. No property was taken.

March 16

Identity theft: 1800 block of Earlmont Avenue. A man reported that someone had unsuccessfully tried to fraudulently open a business line of credit and a credit card in his name.

Mail theft: 1900 block of Orchard Lane. A woman reported that someone stole mail from her mailbox and apparently others; several stand together in a row. She had the responding deputy speak to her son, who saw the theft unfold. The witness said he was looking out the window of his bedroom when he saw a gray SUV stop in front of the mailboxes at about 5 p.m. A male Latino of medium build, wearing a red shirt and dark pants, got out of the SUV and ran toward the mailboxes. When he returned to the driver's side, he was carrying a lot of mail and a package. The suspect drove westbound on Orchard and out of view. The witness immediately notified his mother, who went out to check the mailboxes and found them all hanging open and empty.

March 17

Grand theft: 4400 block of Rosebank Drive. A man reported that on March 6, he was contacted by someone offering him employment. He was told he would be working from home and would be compensated for necessary office supplies he purchased through a specific vendor. The victim was told he would soon receive a check from the employer and that he was to deposit it in his bank account. He was instructed that once he made the deposit, he was to transfer an amount into the office supply vendor's account. On March 10 he received the check from the "employer" and on March 13, followed the instructions to transfer funds to the vendor. He learned from his bank on March 15 that the original check he'd received from the "employer" was fraudulent.

March 19

Attempted burglary: 600 block of Antrim Place. A deputy and several other units responding to a 1:25 a.m. report of an attempted burglary in progress swept the perimeter of the property without finding anyone. Speaking to the residents, the reporting deputy learned they'd been asleep when they heard loud banging on their front double doors, which are made of tempered glass. One of the victims went to within 10 feet of the doors and called out, alerting the potential intruder(s) that someone was home. The banging stopped and the victim called 911. An exterior wrought-iron gate that is normally closed was found standing open.

Compiled by Carol Cormaci