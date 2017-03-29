Crime Report: Pair of vehicles burglarized at the same residence

March 20

Vandalism (graffiti): Palm and Jessen drives. Sometime between 3:15 p.m. March 17 and 7:40 a.m. March 20, two city street signs, one that said "No right turn" and one stating "No parking" were spray-painted with black paint.

Burglary: 1400 block of Sugar Loaf Drive. A woman reported that sometime between 4 p.m. March 16 and 10 a.m. March 17 someone stole a pair of sunglasses, a small plastic chest of drawers containing gambling cards and pins, and a file folder containing personal papers from her home, which is on the market.

The victim stated she strongly believes that a male family member, who used to live at the property, still has a key to it and is involved in a civil suit with the victim, is responsible for the thefts.

March 22

Burglary, commercial: 1100 block of Foothill Blvd. Store officials reported that the business has been left secured at about 6:50 p.m. on March 21. The next morning on arrival at about 9:30 a.m., one found the front door ajar and called the sheriff's station to report it.

On a walk-through with the deputy of the shop's interior, the store manager and assistant manager noted that cash register drawers had been opened by someone, and there were fresh scratch marks on the safe. Nothing was immediately identified as having been stolen.

March 25

Burglaries, vehicles: 700 block of Craig Avenue. Two individuals from the same address made reports of vehicle burglary. A woman reported that sometime between 2:30 a.m. and 6 a.m. that day, someone entered her locked Mercedes 300, which had been left parked on her driveway, and stole a leather purse and wallet (both Kate Spade brand), a 13-inch Apple MacBook Pro and an Apple iPhone 6S. The laptop was taken from the vehicle's trunk while the other items were stolen from the car's cabin.

The woman's father reported that his Mercedes SUV, also left parked locked in their shared driveway, had been entered during the same time frame, and a pink Acer laptop was stolen from it. No signs of forced entry were found on either vehicle.

Burglaries, vehicles: 4700 block of Oakwood Avenue. Two people on the same block reported car burglaries that took place within similar time frames. A man reported that sometime between 7 p.m. March 24 and 1 p.m. March 25, someone entered his locked Audi 7, which he'd left parked in his driveway, and stole a pair of silver Louis Vuitton sunglasses. No signs of forced entry were found.

A neighbor of his, a woman, reported that sometime between about 7:30 p.m. March 24 and 1:54 p.m. March 25, someone entered her locked Volkswagen and stole three toy Airsoft toy guns and an Apple iPod. She told the deputy taking the report that a neighbor's surveillance camera caught images of suspects aiming a device at another locked car in the neighborhood before entering it.

March 27

Petty theft: 5000 block of Hill Street. A man reported that while his family was out of town, someone stole a package containing items ordered through Zulily that had been delivered to their home at about 10:23 a.m. March 24, according to the delivery service's records.

A neighbor told the responding deputy that at about 7:15 a.m. on March 26 he saw a black, two-door Toyota Yaris, with a female at the wheel, parked directly in front of his house. He saw a white male, described as 5 feet 10, about 180 pounds, get out of the car, walk onto the victims' front porch and pick up a brown package. The suspect then walked back to the Yaris, opened its hatchback and put the package in the car. The Yaris was then moved about four doors southbound on Hill Street.

The witness stepped out into his yard and saw another male, described as about 5 feet 9 and about 160 pounds, standing two doors away from his home. The second suspect got into the vehicle and it was driven further southbound on Hill and then out of view.

Compiled by Carol Cormaci