Crime Report: Man loses Callaway golf clubs, an electric bicycle and more from vehicle he left unlocked overnight

May 1

Tenant lockout: 5100 block of La Cañada Boulevard. A woman reported that on April 26 she was locked out of a room for which she had a valid lease agreement with a man. She reported the man does not live there, but has divided the residence into three separate apartments.

The victim said she was current on her rent and had been waiting several months for repairs to plumbing and electrical service. The owner placed eviction notices on the property on April 26 and the locks were changed. The victim said she has not gained access since then and has not been able to retrieve her two pet dogs from the locked backyard, but that they are being fed by a neighbor to the property.

All phone calls to the suspect, from the victim and the investigating deputy, go directly to voice mail.

May 2

Vehicle burglary: 300 block of Baptiste Way. A woman reported that sometime between 8:30 a.m. May 1 and 9:30 p.m. May 2, someone entered her locked vehicle, which had been parked on her driveway, and stole a pair of prescription Jimmy Choo sunglasses, another pair of sunglasses, a Samsonite suitcase and miscellaneous women’s clothes. There were no signs of forced entry.

Vehicle burglary: 1200 block of Foothill Boulevard. A woman reported that sometime between 9 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. May 2, someone stole a Tori Burch leather satchel and a textbook that she’d left on the front passenger seat of her locked Prius. The front passenger door window had been shattered.

May 4

Vandalism and trespassing: 300 block of Mellow Lane. A real estate agent reported that sometime between April 30 and May 4, someone entered a vacant home currently listed for rent through a rear window, which was found shattered. Indoors, it appeared someone removed some draperies from a closet and placed them on the floor. A white T-shirt was found in a hallway and it appeared a shower had been used.

May 5

Grand theft from unlocked vehicle: 5200 block of Redwillow Lane. A man reported that sometime between 8 p.m. on May 4 and 7 a.m. May 5, someone entered his unlocked vehicle that he’d left parked in front of his residence. Taken were an electric bicycle, a men’s seersucker suit, cordless headphones, Callaway golf clubs and their silver and black leather bag, three chargers, three pairs of sunglasses, miscellaneous currency, seven polo shirts, three T-shirts, nasal spray and disposable razors.

Grand theft from unlocked vehicle: 400 block of Somerset Place. A man reported that sometime between 10:35 p.m. May 4 and 8:30 a.m. May 5, someone entered his unlocked vehicle, which he’d left parked on the street in front. Taken were a U.S. passport, U.S. currency, a Tumi briefcase, a safe deposit box key and a house key. The victim said he found the passenger door open. He further reported that a second car, also left parked unlocked on the street, had apparently been entered as well, because the passenger door of that car was also found open. But at the time of the report he had not determined whether anything was missing from that vehicle.

Attempted burglary: 5700 block of Evening Canyon Drive. A woman reported that while she was in her backyard gardening at about 6:10 p.m., she noticed two individuals, both wearing red hooded sweaters, in her neighbors’ backyard. The neighbors were out of town at the time. The informant went into her home and called law enforcement to notify them of the strangers.

While she was on the phone, she saw through a window that a light green SUV passed by at a high rate of speed, headed toward Angeles Crest Highway. She could provide no other information about the suspects.

An investigating deputy discovered a rear sliding glass door at her neighbors’ home had been shattered, but it appeared nothing else had been disturbed. An audible alarm may have scared off the suspects. The homeowner later checked the property and did not find anything missing.