Crime Report: 6 more home burglaries in LCF; wallet lifted from woman’s book bag while she enjoys get-together with friends

May 9

Unlawful use of access card, petty theft: A woman reported that, at about 10 a.m., she met with several of her friends at a business in the Town Center. Before sitting down, the woman placed her nylon book bag on the back of her chair.

At about 12:10 p.m., she began receiving text messages on her phone from her credit card companies. She called Bank of America and learned someone had used her business Visa to make a purchase at a Target store in Glendale. She told the bank she had not authorized such a purchase.

She then looked into her book bag, still hanging on the back of her chair, and discovered that her wallet, containing several credit cards, her driver’s license and some insurance cards, had been stolen from it.

May 15

Burglary: 4400 block of Encinas Drive. A couple reported that they left their house at about 7:50 a.m. When they returned home that afternoon and walked through their front door, they noticed that a hallway alarm speaker had been ripped out and left on a living room sofa.

In the master bedroom they found drawers and closet doors hanging open. In the master bathroom, a window screen was on the floor and a window crank was damaged.

Nothing appeared to be missing from the home. A responding deputy surmised that the audible alarm had scared off the suspect(s).

May 16

Burglary: 1200 block of Journey’s End Drive. A woman reported she left her home secured at 9 a.m. Three hours later she returned home, where she noticed the screen door to a sliding-glass door in the living room was partially open, and a closet next to the front door had been rummaged through. She then discovered all the bedrooms had been ransacked and that it appeared someone had forced open the sliding-glass door to the master bedroom. Several pieces of jewelry were missing.

May 17

Burglary: 4500 block of Palm Drive. A man reported that at 10:40 p.m. he was awakened by noises coming from a rear bedroom. As he started to investigate, he heard a bedroom window being pushed open. When he got to that room, no one was there. Moving then to the master bedroom, the resident looked out a window to see three males wearing dark clothing running away from him and toward Palm Drive. A couple of minutes later, he saw a dark-colored sedan speed southbound on Palm Drive. The rear bedroom appeared to have been ransacked, but the man and his wife could not immediately say whether or not anything had been stolen.

Burglary: 5000 block of Princess Anne Road. A family left their home for a trip at about 9:30 a.m. on May 13. When they returned at 10 p.m. on May 17, they discovered their home had been burglarized. All four upstairs bedrooms and two bathrooms had been ransacked, as had a first-floor office. Entry was apparently made through a second-floor bathroom window, which was found smashed. Taken were various denominations of U.S. currency and collector coins.

May 18

Burglary: 900 block of St. Katherine Drive. A man reported that he and his wife had left their home secured at about 6:30 p.m. When they returned three hours later, it was apparent it had been burglarized, so they called law enforcement.

A responding deputy reported it appeared someone had entered their property via an unlocked side gate, then climbed an outdoor staircase to the second floor and smashed a glass door there to gain entry. Upstairs rooms were ransacked. Downstairs, a door leading to the backyard was found open.

The couple believed they might have disrupted the burglar(s), as when they returned home and opened their garage door, the tennis balls they have hanging in the garage to help them gauge when to stop the car were swaying as though someone had just moved past them. Items stolen included miscellaneous pieces of women’s jewelry, a dozen high-end men’s watches, assorted pieces of men’s jewelry, a .357 Ruger revolver and a 9-millimeter Ruger semi-automatic gun.

May 19

Prowl: 5000 block of Oceanview Boulevard. A man called the CV Sheriff’s Station at 11:13 on May 17 to report that he could hear noises coming from outside his home. He went into his living room and saw a small light coming from the backyard. He then saw three individuals running from the backyard into the street and out of view.

A deputy studying a video surveillance camera said it appeared the three were all about 25 to 30 years old, 5 feet 10 and about 150 to 160 pounds. They were also all wearing the same attire, consisting of gray hoodies, dark pants and black gloves. Two were identified as white males and the third suspect was identified in the report as a “possible” male.

Burglary : 4500 block of Palm Drive. A woman reported that sometime between 7 p.m. May 14 and 11:55 a.m. May 19, someone shattered a sliding-glass door at her home, and it appeared closets had been ransacked. She did not know at the time of the report what might have been stolen.

May 21

Petty theft: 4600 block of La Cañada Boulevard. A Realtor reported she’d left her car unlocked and parked in her driveway overnight, between 8 p.m. May 20 and 10 a.m. May 21. When she returned to it, she could see someone had rummaged through it. Taken from the trunk during the incident was a Muji bag containing a house key and gate remote control to a home on Palm Terrace, house keys to properties on Castle Road, Haskell Drive and St. Katherine Drive in La Cañada Flintridge and a house key to a home on Linda Glen in Pasadena.

Petty theft: 500 block of Foothill Boulevard. A store clerk reported a man was seen removing various cases of wine and beer from a refrigerated case and placing them into a shopping basket, then wheeling the cart past check-out counters and out into the parking lot. There he was seen putting the stolen beverages into a dark blue Volkswagen Jetta and then climbing into the passenger’s seat. The driver then took off eastbound on Foothill Boulevard. The shoplifter and his accomplice were both described as Middle Eastern and with dark hair.