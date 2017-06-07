Crime Report: Three suspects damage outdoor lighting at home, then leave once they find doors locked

May 30

Attempted burglary: 3600 block of Karen Sue Lane. A man reported that he noticed when he was in his backyard on May 29 that a dozen landscaping lights were either broken or had been damaged. He contacted his gardener and learned the lights had been intact as of the gardener’s May 24 visit, so he checked footage from his security camera.

On the video, three suspects can be seen in the yard between 10:51 and 11:04 p.m. on May 24, walking the perimeter and damaging the outdoor lights. They can then be seen trying unsuccessfully to open doors into the home, where the victim was most likely asleep, according to the report, then exiting the property.

The man does not believe they got in anywhere, nor does it appear anything was missing. The suspects were wearing hooded sweatshirts, pants and they appeared to have gloves on. Their faces were all covered, with only their eyes visible.

June 1

Identity theft: 200 block of Starlight Crest Drive. A man reported receiving a call from an employee of a business whose name was redacted from the report. His caller advised him that someone had used his personal information to try to open credit accounts with Walmart and with an unidentified airline. The man reported that similar fraudulent attempts have been made in the past to use his ID to open accounts and believes his information was accessed when a computer database of donors to a private high school was compromised several years ago.

Petty theft: 1000 block of Foothill Blvd. A business owner who noticed a discrepancy in the store’s sales receipts related to lottery tickets checked a store video that revealed a suspect reached under a store counter and took three lottery scratcher tickets at 12:36 a.m. The move was made possible after the suspect, with the help of another man, distracted the sales clerk by asking if there were other sandwiches available beyond what they were seeing. While the clerk was turned away, one swept in and scooped up the tickets and put them into one of his pockets. The men, described as Latinos in their 20s, tried to purchase food with a credit card that was declined, so they then paid cash for the food items before leaving the premises.

