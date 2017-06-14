Crime Report: Woman returns to vacated home to find car missing, interior trashed

May 23

Suspicious circumstances; possible mail theft: 1900 block of Lyans Drive. A woman reported that sometime between noon and 2 p.m. that day someone had opened up multiple mailboxes on her street. A neighbor had provided her with the license plate number of a suspicious vehicle seen in the area at the time.

June 6

Attempted burglary: 400 block of St. Katherine Drive. A woman reported that around 4:20 p.m., her video surveillance camera showed three adult males wearing hooded sweatshirts getting out of a two-door rag-top convertible and approaching a home. Two walked off camera while a third checked the door handle of the location.

When confronted by a witness, the three men ran off. The witness said she saw two men trying to gain access to the property while the third checked the door handles of cars parked nearby. Nothing appeared to have been damaged or stolen.

June 7

Petty theft, unlocked vehicle: 3600 block of Karen Sue Lane. A man said between June 5 at 7:30 a.m. and 10 a.m. the following day, someone entered his unlocked 2016 Acura MDX and stole a change purse containing an unspecified amount of currency. Deputies noted other attempted vehicle break-ins thwarted by a witness at a nearby school campus at roughly the same time.

June 8

Identity theft: 4500 block of Loma Vista Drive. A woman was informed someone had used her information to apply for a line of credit with Bank of America. No fraudulent activities were reported at the time of discovery.

Identity theft: 4900 block of Revlon Drive. A woman reported receiving a statement for a fraudulently opened account with Wayfair on April 20, which showed transactions dating back to March 20. That day, she got a citation from the city of Baldwin Park informing her a vehicle she’d rented had been cited on April 19 during street sweeping.

Although the victim had not rented the vehicle, the rental company showed a rental from April 3 through April 20. A man at the residence told deputies he’d gotten a statement on Feb. 11 for a fraudulent Macy’s account opened in his name by an unknown person.

June 9

Theft, unlocked vehicle: 500 block of Starlight Crest Drive. An employee for Mesa Crest Water Co. parked his 2009 Toyota Tundra work truck in a driveway near a water storage container and was cleaning the vicinity at around 2:25 p.m. When he returned 15 minutes later, he saw both doors ajar and noticed someone had stolen his keys, an Echo weed trimmer and a briefcase containing the man’s wallet, which held currency, his license and several credit cards, including a company credit card.

Deputies noted a gardener working several properties down the street also had property stolen from his truck.

Grand theft, unlocked vehicle: 400 block of Starlight Crest Drive. A deputy called to the area for a vehicle break-in was flagged down by a man who said someone had stolen several pieces of gardening equipment from his 2010 Nissan Frontier work truck. He’d parked on a curb near a residence at 2:25 p.m. and had returned at 3 p.m. to find a pole trimmer, lawn edger and lawn mower missing from the truck’s bed.

Burglary, residence; taking a vehicle without owner’s consent: 5100 block of Angeles Crest Highway. A woman was taken by her daughter to collect items from her home, which she hadn’t lived in since 2014, and arrived to find her garage door open and her green 1993 Chrysler Concorde missing from inside. A rear door’s glass window had been smashed and the window screen ripped open. Clothes, trash and empty boxes were strewn throughout the house.

The homeowner, who’d not been to the property since March 1, did not know if anything else was missing.

