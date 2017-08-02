Crime report: Deputies respond to burglar alarm, arriving from earlier alarm call on same street

July 24

Identity theft: 800 block of Flintridge Avenue. A woman received a letter from Kohl’s stating a credit card application submitted in her name was denied due to unverifiable information.

Grand theft, Dumpster: 4200 block of Encinas Drive. A contractor stopped working at a residence around 5 p.m. the day before, leaving an 8-by-6-foot Dumpster in the frontyard and locking a portable fence. At around 8:55 a.m. the next day, he got a call informing him the fence had been removed from the hinges, and the Dumpster was missing. Deputies observed drag marks in the dirt, indicating the object was pulled from its location.

Burglary, vehicle: 1900 block of Verdugo Boulevard. A woman parked her 2009 Chevrolet PT Cruiser in a parking lot at around 4:15 p.m. When she returned at 6:28 p.m., she saw someone had smashed the front driver’s side window and taken her leather purse, containing U.S. currency and a debit card.

Burglary, residence: 1300 block of Green Lane. Deputies responded to a burglary alarm call at 9:43 p.m., arriving from another previous alarm call in the 900 block of Green Lane. A glass back bedroom door had been smashed, and the screen door cut open. The bedroom was ransacked, and a jewelry box was seen on the closet floor. Deputies contacted a neighbor who said she was taking her dog for a walk near the house when it started to bark. A neighbor said he saw a white sedan make a U-turn near his house but didn’t think it unusual. A third neighbor thought the alarm sound was a car alarm. She looked out and saw a light-colored car parked in front of the victim’s residence, then saw an unknown person run from the east side of the house and enter the vehicle before it drove away.

July 25

Burglary, residence: 4200 block of Mesa Vista Drive. Deputies responded to a burglary alarm call and saw a glass back bedroom door had been smashed. Inside, the bedroom was ransacked, but entry could not be made to secure the location.

July 26

Burglary, vehicle: 900 block of Foothill Boulevard. A man parked and locked his 2013 Toyota Camry behind a business at around 2:45 a.m. When he returned at around 4:30 a.m., he saw someone had entered his vehicle and taken a gray Nike gym bag, red Bose headphones, miscellaneous clothing and his vehicle registration card. No pry marks were visible.

Petty theft, vehicle: 900 block of Foothill Boulevard. A woman reported that sometime between 3:57 and 7 a.m. that day, someone gained access to her 2001 Honda Accord through a slightly opened window. The vehicle was ransacked, and several miscellaneous documents, including her vehicle registration and insurance papers, were missing.

Petty theft: 521 Foothill Blvd. A Ralphs grocery store employee told deputies at around 7:55 a.m. someone stole her white iPhone 6S while she was stocking items. She’d placed the phone on the shelf to get better reception. She left the aisle temporarily and returned to find the phone missing. Video footage showed a white male adult, about 40 years old, grab the phone and check out before leaving the store, walking westbound out of view. The victim said the man may work in the area, and she has seen the suspect before.

