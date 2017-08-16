Crime Report: Intruder drinks beer, cooks hot dogs in a home that’s being remodeled

Aug. 1

Burglary: 1400 block Descanso Drive. A man reported that his home, which is undergoing remodeling work, was burglarized sometime between 1 a.m. July 30 and 5 p.m. Aug. 1. Access to the house was gained via an unlocked bedroom window. It was apparent to the victim that someone had consumed about six cans of beer, cooked a package of hot dogs, slept in a sleeping bag that belonged to the homeowners and tried to use various electronics at the property. Several photos of the household’s children had been thrown in the trash. A surveillance camera captured video of a man walking through the house drinking a beer. The deputy who took the report recognized the intruder as 34-year-old Daniel Valverde. No follow-up information involving Valverde’s status was included in the crime report.

Theft by access card: 4800 block of Commonwealth Avenue. A man discovered while checking his online banking account that at 11:59 a.m. on July 26 someone made a fraudulent charge on it.

Aug. 3

Theft by false pretenses: 4500 block of Castle Road. A man reported being scammed by someone purportedly selling Dodger game tickets. After the victim made a payment for the tickets through PayPal, he did not receive them, and the seller was not responsive.

Aug. 4

Petty theft: 4200 block of Woodleigh Lane. A woman who placed outgoing mail in her mailbox learned from her bank two days later that a check she had intended to send to a business had been cashed after someone altered the dollar amount and recipient’s name.

Petty theft: 600 block of Foothill Boulevard. A woman who left a cart of her personal belongings, including her purse, outside a mini-mart while she went inside for water, returned to discover her purse had been stolen. It had contained her wallet, Social Security card, birth certificate, TSA identification card, a debit card and cash.

Identity theft: 5800 block of Briartree Drive. A man reported that on or about June 2, he received the first of multiple letters from various creditors advising him his application for credit had been denied. He’d never applied for credit, but figured that if it had been denied to someone, he didn’t need to report it. Then, during the second half of July, he received notices from collection agencies advising him of overdue payments on accounts he’d never opened.

Aug. 8

Grand theft: 4400 block of Commonwealth Avenue. A man reported that he left his vehicle parked, unlocked, on the street at about 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 7. The next day, he discovered someone had taken from it miscellaneous Callaway golf clubs, a Bushnell Patriot Rangefinder, a pair of sunglasses, a car charger and some garage door openers.

