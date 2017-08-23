Crime Report: Early hour graffiti incidents rattle nerves

Aug. 7

Identity theft: 4200 block of Woodleigh Lane. A woman reported having received in late July a Discover credit card statement. Not having personally opened an account with Discover, she called their fraud department and learned from a representative there that someone using her personal identification, including her Social Security number, had opened it on Nov. 3, 2016. On Aug. 7 she received a letter from Fidelity Investments stating a check that was deposited in her account was being reversed due to payment having been stopped on it. The victim said she’d never opened a Fidelity account. A Fidelity representative confirmed it had been opened in her name, also using her personal information.

Aug. 10

Mail theft: 800 block of La Porte Drive. A woman reported that she believed sometime between Aug. 3 and Aug. 5 someone stole two checks from her mailbox that had been sent from the Los Angeles City Controller’s office to her husband.

Aug. 11

Forgery: 800 block of Town Center Drive. A woman who co-owns a barber shop with her husband said that someone made three copies of a company check they’d given an employee on July 14 and cashed it three separate times. The employee who received the original check said she had not made any copies of it but had simply deposited it in her financial institution account.

Petty theft from unlocked vehicle: 1600 block of Orange Tree Lane. A woman reported that the car she’d left parked on the street in front of her house Aug. 6 and not driven in the interim had apparently been entered sometime between then and Aug. 11, when she noticed its hood was slightly open. She approached her car, pulled the door handle and the door opened. Inside, she found miscellaneous papers on the passenger side seat and saw that the glove compartment was open. Missing was a coin purse and some currency. She told the responding deputy she did not recall locking her car when she parked it on Aug. 6.

Aug. 14

Vandalism: 4200 block of Woodleigh Lane. A woman reported that someone driving northbound on the street apparently threw a water bottle at her parked Lexus RX 400, leaving a 5-inch-by-5-inch dent on the lower left rear hatch of her vehicle. She found the water bottle on the ground near the Lexus.

Aug. 15

Commercial burglary: 600 block of Foothill Boulevard. A loss prevention officer reported that video footage she reviewed showed a black male enter the store, steal two high-end purses, one a Balenciaga and the other a Proenza Schouler, then flee without paying. While reporting that theft, the officer told the responding sheriff’s deputy that a similar incident had taken place at the La Cañada store July 9 when a black woman entered the store, then dashed out, but that crime had not been reported. Also, video surveillance tape from Aug. 12 at the Glendale location of the same chain store showed the same two suspects stealing (unidentified) items, then making a getaway in a black, four-door, 2008 Chevy Malibu or Impala missing a front grill and having a dent in its hood.

Aug. 17

Burglary, vehicle: 100 block of Berkshire Place. A woman reported that sometime between 7:20 a.m. and 2:43 p.m., someone shattered the rear driver’s side window and stole a jacket and a basket from her car’s interior.

Aug. 19

Petty theft: 1000 block of Green Lane. Sometime between 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 18 and noon on Aug. 19, someone entered a vehicle a man had left parked unlocked in his driveway and stole a prescription pill bottle filled with Adderall and a canvas briefcase. A Rockland Place resident found the victim’s briefcase on that street and reported the find to the sheriff’s station.

Aug. 20

Vandalism and defacing personal property; hate crime-gender: Residents of the 4500 block of Viro Road and the adjacent 100 block of Lamour Road reported graffiti had been spray-painted on a fence as well as on two vehicles, a Volkswagen Jetta and a van. Although the sheriff’s crime report does not specify the words used in the graffiti, a photo of the red Jetta that was posted on Facebook by a victim over the weekend shows the words “Kill women evil” painted in blue on the hood. A female reported hearing the distinctive spraying sound of a spray paint can after midnight, which prompted her to look out her window. She saw a man in his 20s, approximately 6 feet tall and 220 pounds walking away from her neighbor’s fence, getting into a small vehicle and driving south on Viro Road and out of view.

Aug. 21

Vandalism: 1400 block of Foothill Boulevard. A woman reported that she parked her 2006 Chevy Corvette in the parking lot at about 5 p.m. At 8:30 p.m. when she returned to her car, she discovered someone had left a 10-inch scratch on its left rear fender.

carol.cormaci@latimes.com

Twitter: @CarolCormaci