Crime Report: Sheriff’s station records minor thefts, vandalism in La Cañada in recent days

Oct. 11

Vandalism: 1400 block of Foothill Boulevard. Sometime between Oct. 5 and Oct. 11, someone shattered a 2-foot-by-2-foot stained-glass window.

Oct. 12

Attempted burglary from vehicle: 900 block of Town Center Drive. A woman reported that someone left pry marks on all four doors and damaged the windshield of her 2008 Mercedes SUV that she’d left parked for less than two hours on the evening of Oct. 12 in the lower level of the Town Center parking garage.

Oct. 13

Petty theft: 700 block of Foothill Boulevard. A man reported that a bank deposit his wife made in person had not been properly credited to their account, and he suspects the teller didn’t give his wife a receipt in order to hide a theft. He was told to file a police report in order to see a video surveillance of the transaction.

Oct. 16

Mail theft: 1300 block of Padres Trail. A man reported finding pry marks on several of eight mailboxes on a stand that’s shared by neighbors, and a few of those boxes were open. He realized that although he found some mail in his mailbox, two Chase Bank credit cards that were supposed to have been delivered to him that day were missing. He canceled the cards with the bank.