Crime report: Man finds suspect inside his home taking photos; laptop taken from vehicle with windows down

Oct. 24

Burglary, vehicle: 200 block of Berkshire Avenue. A woman told deputies that at about 11:53 p.m., someone broke into her locked 2005 Toyota Sequoia while it was parked in her driveway and stole a red first-aid backpack containing loose change. The point of entry was thought to be a front passenger side door, whose handle was pried open.

Grand theft, unlocked vehicle: 4600 block of Ocean View Boulevard. A man reported that sometime between the morning of Oct. 2 and Oct. 24, someone entered his 2011 Range Rover while it was parked in his driveway and stole a MacBook Pro laptop from the front cabin area. The victim told deputies the vehicle was unlocked and its windows had been left halfway down.

Theft by access card: 5200 block of Palm Drive. A woman said she received a text message from Citibank on Sept. 25 about a possible fraudulent charge on her MasterCard from a company in Washington state, and she immediately canceled her card to remove the charge. Then, on Oct. 21, she got an email from Citibank with her September credit card statement. On the statement were three extremely high charges from the same Washington company, which was unfamiliar to the victim.

Oct. 26

Trespassing: 800 block of Berkshire Avenue. At around 4:10 p.m., a man saw a black male in a white shirt with blue lettering on the back, blue jeans and dark shoes walking around his living room and bedrooms. The man was taking photos of various power tools with a black cellphone. The victim told deputies his house was under construction but that the suspect did not look familiar. When he asked the man what he was doing, he replied he was looking for junk. The homeowner told him to stay where he was while he called police, but the man said he was going to leave. The suspect then walked out of the house toward a dark-colored Nissan car. The victim took a photograph of the vehicle’s license plate and the man. Responding deputies searched the area but found no evidence of any other crimes.

Compiled by Sara Cardine

