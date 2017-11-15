Man reports backpack full of work tools stolen from unlocked SUV; home entered through smashed door

Nov. 6

Burglary, residence: 1300 block of Flanders Road. A man reported leaving his home at around 3:16 p.m. without activating his alarm system. When he returned home at around 4:28 p.m., he noticed a northeast patio door had been smashed open. Deputies observed the closets in the main hallway leading to the master bedroom were in disarray, and that the bedroom itself and the victim’s office had been ransacked. The homeowner could not say whether any items had been taken during the incident. A kitchen sliding window had also been smashed, its screen pried off and left on the ground nearby.

Nov. 10

Identity theft: 4100 block of Encinas Drive. A man told deputies that on Nov. 7 he was contacted by a Pasadena broker about numerous suspicious withdrawals from a brokerage checking account he opened years ago but does not use. He learned the account was accessed beginning on Aug. 1, using his name, account number and routing number, and that all transactions were made electronically between that time and Nov. 1.

Nov. 12

Petty theft: 4400 block of Oakwood Avenue. A woman reported receiving a phone alert of activity from her front porch motion surveillance camera. Footage showed an unknown male running up to her porch and grabbing an Amazon package before running off in an unknown direction. Deputies observed the man was wearing a blue shirt and pants, black shoes and black gloves. No vehicle was visible in the footage. The package contained a black Maxboost car charger, the victim reported.

Nov. 13

Grand theft, unlocked vehicle: 4700 block of Lasheart Drive. A man said his wife had driven his 2011 Ford Edge home the day before at around 4:30 p.m., leaving it unlocked and parked in the driveway. That morning at around 7:50 a.m., he looked out the window and noticed the vehicle’s front passenger door was open and the contents of his glove compartment and center console were strewn about the seats. When he approached the vehicle, he noticed a Swiss Gear backpack was missing from the back seat. The bag contained tools the victim uses to give roofing estimates, including a black Sony laptop, two moisture meters, a metal coring tool, metal calipers and several other small items. The victim reported his vehicle registration was also missing.

