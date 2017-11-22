Crime Report: Sedan stolen from one La Cañada home found abandoned in front of another

Nov. 17

Grand theft from unlocked vehicle, taking vehicle without owner’s consent: 5700 block of Summit Crest Drive. A man reported he parked his 2015 Mercedes S 65 on his driveway and left it unlocked there at about 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 16. The same evening, his wife parked her 2013 Lexus ES 350 next to his vehicle and left her car locked. At about 12:30 a.m. the next morning, the man saw both vehicles still parked together, but four hours later he noticed someone had entered his Mercedes and stolen a wallet, a work parking pass and the spare keys to his wife’s Lexus, which was missing. Inside his own car, the man found an unfamiliar black leather women’s jacket. While a deputy was taking the theft report, another deputy responded to a call about a car that had been left parked in the wrong direction on the 900 block of Bay Tree Road. It turned out it was the missing Lexus, which was returned to the victims, minus a pair of sunglasses that had been stolen from it, along with the car’s registration.

Nov. 18

Theft by credit card; stolen access card; identity theft; petty theft: 900 block of Foothill Boulevard. A man reported someone stole his wallet from where he’d left it on a table at Panera when he stepped away to use the restroom. About 10 minutes after he returned to the table to finish his meal, he received a text from Wells Fargo advising him someone had used his card to make a purchase at the Vons in La Crescenta. That’s when he realized his wallet — containing currency, two driver’s licenses, a California Bar card and credit cards — was gone. He received subsequent texts alerting him that his Wells Fargo and Citibank cards had been used at the Albertsons in Tujunga.

Nov. 19

Burglary, residential: 800 block of St. Katherine Drive. On returning home from shopping and a movie, a man and his family found the house ransacked and the locking mechanism of a sliding-glass door damaged. The man reported that a diamond necklace with a gold chain was missing and he was certain other things were gone but could not immediately identify them, so was given a supplemental report to file at a later date. The burglary took place sometime between 4:30 and 7:10 p.m.