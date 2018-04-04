Patio furniture thieves hit La Cañada garden center for sixth time since December

Grand theft, patio furniture: 1500 block of Foothill Boulevard (Armstrong Garden Center). For the sixth time since Dec. 22, 2017, an employee reported arriving at the business at 7 a.m. to notice that several pieces of patio furniture were missing. The items are kept on display in an outdoor area that is locked overnight. In the latest incident, the store was locked at 9:30 p.m. March 23 and the following items were identified as missing at 7 a.m. the next day: a metal love seat; two wood, stackable armchairs; three wicker stackable chairs and miscellaneous seat cushions. The deputy who took the report noted that the 76 service station across the street had surveillance footage taken when a pickup truck collided with a gas pump, then took off without reporting it. The footage shows furniture in the bed of the truck. When the station's owner shared it with the Armstrong manager, the latter said the furniture in the truck looked like it could be items missing from his inventory.