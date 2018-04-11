Crime Report: Whether locked or unlocked, cars parked outside of garages overnight targeted in spate of thefts

Burglary, residential: 5100 block of Gould Avenue. A man who serves as a caretaker for his sister's house, reported that someone had entered it between 3 p.m. April 4 and 10 a.m. April 7, when he checked on it to find glass on a set of rear double doors had been smashed. In the living room, a sofa cushion had been removed and set on the floor. Upstairs in a bedroom, a nightstand drawer was open and its contents dumped on the floor. Also in that room, a briefcase had been picked up off the floor and left open on the bed. No other rooms appeared to have been disturbed and electronics were all still in their places around the home.