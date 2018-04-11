Crime Report: Whether locked or unlocked, cars parked outside of garages overnight targeted in spate of thefts

April 4
Burglary, vehicle: 4800 block of Commonwealth Avenue. A man said he'd left his locked, four-door Honda Accord parked in his driveway at 1 a.m. At 7 a.m. the same day he went outside to find the driver's side door open and indications the car had been ransacked. A men's shoulder bag was missing. There were no visible signs of entry.
April 6
Grand theft: 4500 block of El Camino Corto. A man reported that his Rolex "Submariner" stainless steel watch was taken from its box, which had been left on a desk in his bedroom. The theft occurred sometime between Dec. 24, 2017 and 6 p.m. on March 25. He stated that some friends of his brothers had been inside his home for a party since the last time he saw the watch.
April 7
Petty theft, unlocked vehicle: 700 block of Lynnhaven Lane. A man reported that a security camera on his property caught images at 2:12 a.m. of a white male with dark hair and a well-trimmed beard, wearing a hat, white hoodie, dark pants, white shoes and carrying a tote bag entering an Acura MDX parked in the driveway. Currency was stolen.
Burglary, vehicle: 1700 block of Earlmont Drive. A man who parked and locked his 2013 Porsche Cayenne on the street in front of a home at 10 p.m. on April 6 returned to it at 7:20 a.m. April 7 to find the driver's side passenger window smashed and a pair of Zeiss binoculars missing from inside the SUV.
Burglary, vehicle: 5100 block of Crown Avenue. A man visiting his parents' home left his 2014 Lexus parked, locked, in their driveway at 11 p.m. April 6. At 10 a.m. the next day, he found one of its doors unlocked. Taken from inside the car was a driver's license, Dodgers jersey, miscellaneous dress shirts, three bottles of men's cologne, currency, a Dell laptop and an Apple iPhone. No obvious points of entry to the car could be found.
Burglary, vehicle: 5000 block of Princess Anne Road. A man reported that he parked and locked his Toyota Tundra in his driveway at 9:30 p.m. April 6. The next day at 9 a.m., he discovered that two pairs of sunglasses and a gym bag containing miscellaneous clothes and shoes were missing from it. There were no signs of entry.
Petty theft, unlocked vehicle: 800 block of Lynnhaven Lane. A man reported that at 4:30 p.m. April 6 his daughter parked her '02 VW Passat in front of their home and thought she had locked it. At 1 p.m. the next day she returned to the car and could see that the center console had been rummaged through. Missing were the car's vehicle registration form, vehicle insurance card and miscellaneous compact discs.
Burglary, residential: 5100 block of Gould Avenue. A man who serves as a caretaker for his sister's house, reported that someone had entered it between 3 p.m. April 4 and 10 a.m. April 7, when he checked on it to find glass on a set of rear double doors had been smashed. In the living room, a sofa cushion had been removed and set on the floor. Upstairs in a bedroom, a nightstand drawer was open and its contents dumped on the floor. Also in that room, a briefcase had been picked up off the floor and left open on the bed. No other rooms appeared to have been disturbed and electronics were all still in their places around the home.
April 8
Grand theft: 600 block of Foothill Boulevard. A store loss prevention officer reported that an employee saw two men steal a high-end Valentino purse from a display and run out of the store. Both suspects were described as black, between 20 and 25 years old and 5 feet 8 to 6 feet tall. One was wearing a green tracksuit and the other had on black pants and a red hoodie sweatshirt.