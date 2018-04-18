Crime Report: Rash of thefts from vehicles continues in La Cañada

Burglary, vehicle: 5000 block of Princess Anne Road. At around 9 a.m. that day, a woman entered her Jeep Wrangler and noticed its compartments were open. Video surveillance footage showed a Toyota Prius stopping in front of her residence at around 1:41 a.m. A man wearing a baseball hat and backpack was seen walking toward the victim's other car, a Chevy Suburban, but found the vehicle locked. He then entered the Jeep from the driver's side door, though the victim said the door was definitely locked. The only item missing from inside was a black garage door opener taken from the center console.