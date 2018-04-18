Crime Report: Rash of thefts from vehicles continues in La Cañada

April 10
Burglary, residence: 5700 block of Summit Crest Drive. Sometime between 8:54 and 10:22 a.m., someone smashed the bedroom window of the victim's residence and stole a brown and tan Louis Vuitton purse and a white pillowcase, ransacking the master bedroom and closet but otherwise leaving the home undisturbed.
Petty theft: Descanso Drive at Chevy Chase Drive. A man told deputies sometime between 7:15 and 8:30 p.m. someone stole several open house signs he'd put up along Descanso Drive. The metallic signs measured approximately 4 feet by 2 feet.
April 11
Trespassing: 900 block of Flintridge Avenue. A woman said that at around 7:58 a.m., while driving her kids to school, she received a Ring video doorbell motion alert on her cellphone. Deputies cleared the area and checked video surveillance, which showed a white or Latino man wearing a dark-colored baseball cap, blue and gray hooded sweatshirt and jeans walking up the driveway toward the house before jumping out of view of a camera by the garage. About 45 seconds later, he was seen leaving the property, heading northbound.
April 12
Petty theft, unlocked vehicle: 4800 block of Tocaloma Lane. A man parked his 1994 Toyota Corolla on the street by his residence at around midnight, thinking he'd locked it. When he returned to the vehicle at around 8 a.m., he noticed his car's glove compartment was open and had been rummaged through. The same was true for another vehicle owned by the victim. He said the car's battery and an unspecified amount of loose change appeared to be the only things missing.
Petty theft, unlocked vehicle: 4800 block of Tocaloma Lane. A woman told deputies sometime at around 4:13 a.m., someone entered her unlocked 2011 Honda van and stole two clothing store gift cards from the vehicle's glove compartment. She said the van had been left unlocked accidentally.
Petty theft, unlocked vehicle: 4600 block of Lasheart Drive. A man parked his 2016 Volvo XC90 in his driveway at around 9:15 p.m. the day before, thinking he'd locked it. When his wife approached the vehicle early that morning, she noticed the trunk had been ransacked. Among the items taken were a lug wrench and lug nut key, car jack, first-aid kit and a backpack containing survival gear.
April 14
Burglary, vehicle: 5000 block of Princess Anne Road. At around 9 a.m. that day, a woman entered her Jeep Wrangler and noticed its compartments were open. Video surveillance footage showed a Toyota Prius stopping in front of her residence at around 1:41 a.m. A man wearing a baseball hat and backpack was seen walking toward the victim's other car, a Chevy Suburban, but found the vehicle locked. He then entered the Jeep from the driver's side door, though the victim said the door was definitely locked. The only item missing from inside was a black garage door opener taken from the center console.
Compiled by Sara Cardine
