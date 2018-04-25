Crime Report: Burglar targets lockers at area gym, car break-ins continue

Vehicle tampering: 4800 block of Tocaloma Lane. A man said he'd just installed a surveillance system at his home the day before and was reviewing footage that day when he saw a male adult attempt to enter his 2012 Toyota Rav 4 at around 3:12 a.m. by pulling on the driver's door handle before walking away. The man had short hair and was wearing a hooded sweatshirt and long pants. His face was partially obscured by a piece of clothing.