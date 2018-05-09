Crime Report: Burglar makes off with 55-inch TV; shoplifters flee with pricey purses

April 30
Burglary, residence: 4900 block of Commonwealth Avenue. A man left his secured home at around 9:15 a.m. that day. When he returned at around 2 p.m., he saw the front door and a rear kitchen door were both open. As he walked through the residence, he noticed a 55-inch Samsung flat-screen television was missing from the living room. He found the bedrooms ransacked and saw that a laptop was missing from his son's room. Deputies believe the kitchen door was the point of entry and the front door provided an exit.
May 3
Identity theft: 200 block of St. Katherine Drive. A woman told deputies she received a call on April 10 at around 9 a.m. from her credit monitoring service advising her someone had used her personal information to open a credit card account. She called U.S. Bank and canceled the fraudulent account.
May 4
Petty theft, unlocked vehicle: 4800 block of Castle Road. A man reported sometime between 5 p.m. the day before and 3 p.m. that day, someone had entered his wife's unlocked 2012 Mercedes GLK350 and stolen two pairs of designer prescription sunglasses. The man saw the door to his 2002 Mercedes E430 was ajar and his Los Angeles Police Department badge had been removed from the center console and left on the driver's seat. The man's ASP tactical baton was also reported missing.
Unlicensed driver: Ocean View Boulevard at Barton Lane. Deputies on patrol noticed a 2011 Chevrolet pickup truck in front of them had a severely damaged rear license plate with the reflective coating stripped away, and conducted a stop. The driver, a 50-year-old Latino male who said he was from Arleta, said he did not have a driver's license. The man was arrested at the Temple station for positive identification and was taken to Garfield Medical Center after a large abdominal hernia and scalp cyst were discovered.
Theft by access card: 1500 block of Foothill Boulevard. An employee at an area business said a white male in his 50s or 60s, about 5 feet 8 and weighing about 170 pounds, purchased a prepaid MasterCard. About two hours later, he came back and attempted to return the card for cash, offering the receipt and the card. The employee gave him cash before realizing the number of the card he'd given did not match the card he'd purchased. That card had no available funds attached to it, and had never been activated. The employee said the suspect got into a black Mercedes and drove eastbound on Foothill out of view. Deputies ran the vehicle's plate number and got a La Crescenta address.
May 5
Theft: 1500 block of Foothill Boulevard. Deputies responded to a burglary alarm call that came in at around 5:24 a.m. An employee said someone entered the outdoor patio of the business by jumping the fence and stole two Treasure Garden umbrellas. When the employee arrived at the store, he noticed the two umbrellas on the sidewalk outside the business and recovered them.
Grand theft: 600 block of Foothill Boulevard. A woman told deputies she'd been shopping when she saw an adult black male wearing a tan sweatshirt and a black female wearing a black jacket standing next to the store's purse display. They appeared to be cutting security wires off the bags with an unknown object. The two suspects then grabbed an unknown number of purses and ran out of the store. A store manager later told deputies between two and six purses had been taken and estimated their value at over $1,000 apiece.
Compiled by Sara Cardine
