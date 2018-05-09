Crime Report: Burglar makes off with 55-inch TV; shoplifters flee with pricey purses

Theft by access card: 1500 block of Foothill Boulevard. An employee at an area business said a white male in his 50s or 60s, about 5 feet 8 and weighing about 170 pounds, purchased a prepaid MasterCard. About two hours later, he came back and attempted to return the card for cash, offering the receipt and the card. The employee gave him cash before realizing the number of the card he'd given did not match the card he'd purchased. That card had no available funds attached to it, and had never been activated. The employee said the suspect got into a black Mercedes and drove eastbound on Foothill out of view. Deputies ran the vehicle's plate number and got a La Crescenta address.