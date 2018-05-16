Crime Report: High-end handbag and vehicle thievery continues

May 7
Vandalism: 4200 block of Chula Senda Lane. A man told deputies he was walking on the horse trail near his property when he noticed someone had painted symbols on his neighbor's fence with black spray paint, and that the incident had occurred sometime in the past few days. Deputies observed four sections of fence had been vandalized.
May 8
Burglary, vehicle: 4800 block of Castle Road. A man reported leaving his secured 2018 Mercedes and 2014 BMW parked out in his driveway at around 10:30 p.m. on May 4, saying since his home was burglarized last year he occasionally put the cars out to make it appear someone was home when he was gone. The next morning, he was leaving for a weekend trip when he noticed the Mercedes' doors were ajar and its glove compartment opened. Two pairs of sunglasses and the garage door opener were missing. The driver's side window of the BMW had also been opened and the glove compartment ransacked.
Vehicle tampering: 2200 block of San Gorgonio Road. A homeowner reported his video surveillance cameras captured an unknown man, possibly in his 30s and about 6 feet tall, walk up his driveway at around 2:09 a.m. that day and peer into two vehicles parked there. Footage showed the man attempting to open the vehicles' driver's side doors before exiting the property. Deputies noted two thefts using a similar tactic had occurred nearby at around the same time.
May 9
Grand theft, shoplifting: 600 block of Foothill Boulevard. A loss prevention officer told deputies he was informed by the store's manager a theft had occurred the previous day at around 4:54 p.m. Two Latino males walked into the store separately and headed for a display table containing women's handbags. The first man handled the bags and then left the store with no merchandise. A few minutes later, the second man took two Valentino handbags and ran out of the store. A tether securing the purses to the display table had been cut.
May 11
Theft by access card: 700 block of Foothill Boulevard. A woman reported that sometime between 5 and 6 p.m. the day before she'd purchased food, using her Southwest Airlines Visa card to pay for the meal. She placed the card into her wallet, and placed her purse behind her back on the seat she was sitting on. The next day at around 11 a.m. the woman attempted to retrieve her wallet and noticed it was missing. When she checked her account online, she noticed two new charges on the Southwest Card for a gas station in Van Nuys and another gas station in Burbank. The wallet also contained a Chase bank card, miscellaneous gift cards, her driver's license and cash.
May 13
Petty theft, unlocked vehicle: 1100 block of Salisbury Road. A man said when he approached his 2007 Lexus that morning he noticed the glove compartment and center console of the vehicle had been ransacked. His video surveillance footage showed a black male walk up the driveway at around 1:11 a.m. and enter the vehicle's unlocked driver's side door. A few moments later, a Latino male was seen walking up and entering the vehicle's rear passenger door. A pair of Lexus headphones, ear buds and a pair of black metal-framed sunglasses were reported missing.
Compiled by Sara Cardine
