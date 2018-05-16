Crime Report: High-end handbag and vehicle thievery continues

Theft by access card: 700 block of Foothill Boulevard. A woman reported that sometime between 5 and 6 p.m. the day before she'd purchased food, using her Southwest Airlines Visa card to pay for the meal. She placed the card into her wallet, and placed her purse behind her back on the seat she was sitting on. The next day at around 11 a.m. the woman attempted to retrieve her wallet and noticed it was missing. When she checked her account online, she noticed two new charges on the Southwest Card for a gas station in Van Nuys and another gas station in Burbank. The wallet also contained a Chase bank card, miscellaneous gift cards, her driver's license and cash.