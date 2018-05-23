Crime Report: Vehicle possibly related to earlier home break-in evades capture during pursuit

Evading a peace officer; reckless driving: La Cañada Boulevard at Pequeña Lane. A resident made a disturbance call after seeing a black male in a Kia SUV drive by her home and make threats against her son, saying he was going to beat him up. Deputies were parked nearby when they saw a newer model Porsche Cayenne drive northbound on La Cañada Boulevard with illegal window tinting and a paper license plate and followed it. The vehicle failed to make stops at Olive Lane and Angeles Highway. In a construction zone, the vehicle tailgated the car in front of it and then accelerated at a reckless speed, causing deputies to engage in a pursuit. The vehicle was identical to one used during a May 1 residential burglary, deputies noted, but they were unable to communicate that to the dispatcher before being called off the pursuit as the vehicle drove southbound onto the Glendale (2) Freeway.