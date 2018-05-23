Crime Report: Vehicle possibly related to earlier home break-in evades capture during pursuit

May 9
Forgery, check: 700 block of Galaxy Heights Drive. A man who was having construction work done at his home, during which time workers had unrestricted access to the residence, noticed on May 8 a check for his business checking account had been deposited the day before. When he looked through a desk drawer for his checkbook, he noticed an entire series of checks missing and had the series canceled.
May 10
Burglary, vehicle: 4500 block of Littleton Place. A woman said sometime between Wednesday at 9 p.m. and Thursday at 7:30 a.m. someone smashed the rear passenger's side window of her 2017 BMW X3, parked in her driveway, and stole her Apple laptop and dental magnification glasses from inside.
May 12
Vandalism: 1500 block of Foothill Boulevard. The owner of a gas station said the panel of one of his pumps appeared to have been pried open, prompting a burglary alarm at around 11:44 p.m. When he arrived on site, he saw a white Mercedes sedan driving away from the location. A nearby resident on Alta Canyada Road said she saw two people appearing to tamper with one of the pumps. They were small in stature and dressed in black clothing and ski masks. She said a white Mercedes picked up the suspects and drove away as the alarm rang.
May 15
Theft by access card: 900 block of Town Center Drive. A woman reported having her wallet stolen from her purse while she was at a restaurant at around 11 a.m. She said she saw a Latino male in his 30s with a buzz cut and blue-collared shirt bump into her chair, where she'd hung her purse, several times during her visit. At 12:52 p.m., she began to receive text alerts from Citibank notifying her of multiple charges made at Ralphs using her Costco bank card. When she looked in her purse, she noticed her wallet — which also contained a Wells Fargo card, her driver's license and cash — was missing.
Evading a peace officer; reckless driving: La Cañada Boulevard at Pequeña Lane. A resident made a disturbance call after seeing a black male in a Kia SUV drive by her home and make threats against her son, saying he was going to beat him up. Deputies were parked nearby when they saw a newer model Porsche Cayenne drive northbound on La Cañada Boulevard with illegal window tinting and a paper license plate and followed it. The vehicle failed to make stops at Olive Lane and Angeles Highway. In a construction zone, the vehicle tailgated the car in front of it and then accelerated at a reckless speed, causing deputies to engage in a pursuit. The vehicle was identical to one used during a May 1 residential burglary, deputies noted, but they were unable to communicate that to the dispatcher before being called off the pursuit as the vehicle drove southbound onto the Glendale (2) Freeway.
May 16
Burglary, vehicle: 4800 block of Palm Drive. A woman left her secured 2017 Porsche Macan parked in her driveway at around 9 p.m. on May 9. When she returned the next morning at around 6:30 a.m. she saw the rear hatch open and doors unlocked. The vehicle had been ransacked and a black leather bag and wallet, containing a driver's license, cash and bank cards had been taken from inside. The victim was going on a business trip and did not report the incident until she was notified by Citibank of possibly fraudulent purchases made on her card at a Pacoima McDonald's and a San Fernando Valley gas station.
May 17
Mail theft: 4100 block of Encinas Drive. A woman reported having packages stolen from her front porch while she was picking up her children from school. She left the home at around 1:25 p.m. and returned at around 2:05 p.m. She checked FedEx tracking and saw all packages had been delivered at 1:37 p.m. The packages contained several items of Neiman Marcus clothing, sports-related clothing and a pair of Ray-Ban sunglasses.
