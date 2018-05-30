Crime Report: Suspects use fake IDs to lift laptops off UPS drivers before delivery

Grand theft, laptop: 3700 block of Normandy Drive. A man said he’d purchased a Dell laptop on May 22 and received a notification on his cellphone that day at around 1:17 p.m. telling him the computer had been delivered, though there was nothing at his doorstep. His home surveillance camera showed a gray sedan driving by his home at around 12:22 p.m. and returning about seven minutes later. A male adult wearing a light green shirt and dark pants was seen exiting the vehicle and approaching the house talking on a cellphone before leaving. The victim called UPS and was told by a representative the driver had been approached by a male adult, who produced a California ID card with the victim’s personal information and address on it and asked if the driver had any packages for him. The driver produced the Dell laptop and gave it to the suspect in accordance with UPS policy. The driver recalled the man got into a dark-colored vehicle with no license plates and drove away.