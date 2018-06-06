Crime Report: Thieves target cars, use fraudulent IDs to get cable, gas, loans

Grand theft, vehicle: 4700 block of Lasheart Drive. A man left his unlocked 2011 Lexus 300 parked on the street at around noon the day before. When he returned at around 2 p.m. that day, he noticed his trunk was open. The car’s glove compartment was opened and papers were scattered about. Among the items missing were three Head tennis rackets, 10 balls and a tennis bag, a bag of art supplies, $20 in cash and some grip tape. A neighbor’s Ring doorbell camera showed an unknown male with black hair looking into her vehicles on Flanders Road at around 4 a.m. before entering a white sedan that drove off southbound on Lasheart.