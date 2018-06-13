Crime Report: Business burglaries and thefts fill this week’s sheriff’s log

Intent to defraud: 700 block of Starlight Heights Drive. A man reported being defrauded after placing a classified ad to sell a couch on a website. He said that after posting the ad he was contacted on May 28 via email by someone who negotiated a price for the couch and agreed to buy it. The suspect instructed the victim to contact a specific moving company (the name of which is redacted from the sheriff’s report) to pick up the couch and told the victim he would provide him with additional funds to pay for the delivery. On June 2 the victim received a cashier’s check in the amount covering the couch and its delivery cost, and deposited it at his bank. Using a mobile app, he transferred money to the moving company and arranged for it to pick up the couch on June 5. No one picked it up that day, so he contacted the “buyer,” who said he’d canceled the pick up and had the moving funds returned to him. The suspect asked the victim if they could terminate the sale of the couch and if the victim would be willing to give him a partial refund on its purchase price. The seller agreed and transferred the agreed upon amount to the suspect using the same money-transfer app, and kept the couch. On June 6, the victim learned from his bank that the check he’d originally received from the suspect had been returned because it was fake.