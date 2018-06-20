Crime Report: Multiple pieces of fine jewelry taken from home, possibly during real estate open house

June 13
Grand theft, jewelry: 1700 block of Bonita Vista Drive. A woman reported that four pairs of fine jewelry earrings featuring gemstones, one sapphire ring, two Baume & Mercier watches, 10 necklaces, a leather jewelry case and a wall-mounted jewelry case were missing. She said her family secures the property when they are not there but that the public had access to it during two real estate open houses, one on June 10 and the second on June 12.
Unauthorized use of access card: 5500 block of Rock Castle Drive. A woman learned via a text message from her bank that two transactions had been made using her bank card. When she spoke to a bank representative she was assured both purchases had been denied. She was advised to file a police report.
June 14
Burglaries, residential: 4100 block of Dover Road. Two homes on the same block were burglarized on June 13 and reported June 14. In the first case, a house-sitter said she’d locked all the home’s doors before she left it at 6:30 a.m., but that a kitchen window had been left open to circulate air. When she returned at 10:30 p.m., she found a dresser and desk drawers open in the master bedroom and noticed the screen covering the kitchen window had been pried off. The home’s owner is out of town, so it was unknown what might have been taken. In the second incident, a man reported finding a bedroom window had been damaged while he was out. He said a Cartier watch and a box of miscellaneous jewelry items were gone. Video footage shows a black male, 6 feet 1 and 200 pounds, approach the house at about 10 p.m. and climb the balcony to the second floor. About five minutes later, he throws a pillowcase containing items over the balcony, then jumps down to the backyard, walks through bushes on the perimeter and toward Berkshire Avenue.
June 15
Identity theft: 4200 block of Oakwood Avenue. A man who has recently received notices of accounts being opened by someone using his identity suspects the boyfriend of a former employee in the fraudulent activity. The suspect alleged in 2017 the victim and the former employee had been having an affair. The victim has lately seen the Honda Civic belonging to his former employee outside his home on more than one occasion, with the suspect behind the wheel. He believes the identity thefts are in retaliation for the alleged affair and he wants the suspect prosecuted.
June 16
Vandalism, vehicle: 1000 block of Inverness Drive. A male who parked his 2000 Jeep Wrangler on the street in front of his grandmother’s house at about 5 p.m. on June 15 found it the next morning covered in toilet paper and Silly String. The interior seats were covered with frosting, and empty plastic cupcake trays had been left there. Both front windows had drawings in frosting of what appeared to be a penis. All headlight and taillight casings had frosting smeared on them. Nothing was taken.
Petty theft: YMCA, 1930 Foothill Blvd. A woman reported someone stole her iPhone 7 in a two-minute period while she was showering in the locker room, between about 5:15 and 5:17 p.m.