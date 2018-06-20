Crime Report: Multiple pieces of fine jewelry taken from home, possibly during real estate open house

Burglaries, residential: 4100 block of Dover Road. Two homes on the same block were burglarized on June 13 and reported June 14. In the first case, a house-sitter said she’d locked all the home’s doors before she left it at 6:30 a.m., but that a kitchen window had been left open to circulate air. When she returned at 10:30 p.m., she found a dresser and desk drawers open in the master bedroom and noticed the screen covering the kitchen window had been pried off. The home’s owner is out of town, so it was unknown what might have been taken. In the second incident, a man reported finding a bedroom window had been damaged while he was out. He said a Cartier watch and a box of miscellaneous jewelry items were gone. Video footage shows a black male, 6 feet 1 and 200 pounds, approach the house at about 10 p.m. and climb the balcony to the second floor. About five minutes later, he throws a pillowcase containing items over the balcony, then jumps down to the backyard, walks through bushes on the perimeter and toward Berkshire Avenue.