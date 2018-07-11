Crime Report: Burglary victim believes thief accessed home by using garage door remote control

Burglary: 900 block of Flanders Road. On arising for the day at about 8:30 a.m., a woman saw that her laptop computer was missing from the living room/kitchen area of her home. She also noticed that her car keys had been taken from her purse and that her purse was unzipped and the wallet inside was open. Missing from her wallet were her driver’s license, four credit cards, an AAA card and cash. She looked through the rest of her house but did not see anything else missing. Checking her doors and windows, she found them all locked, as they had been when she retired at 12:30 a.m. that day, except for the door that leads into the house from the garage. She said she had left that door unlocked before going to sleep. Inside the garage, she could see that a hand vacuum, which had been fastened to a garage wall, had been unscrewed and taken. A cordless drill had been removed from its cabinet storage space and left on a workbench. The woman believes someone used one of the remote control garage door openers from one of the two cars that are always left unlocked in the driveway to gain access to the garage and house. No items were missing from either car.