Crime Report: Burglary victim believes thief accessed home by using garage door remote control

July 2
Identity theft: 4800 block of Grand Avenue. A man reported that on June 28 he’d been notified by his AAA fraud detection service that someone had opened numerous credit cards and applied for a loan in his name, none of which he’d sought.
July 3
Theft: 5000 block of Princess Anne Road. A woman said a new iPhone 8 she’d ordered from Sprint was taken from her front porch sometime between 2:37 p.m., when Sprint later told her the package had been delivered, and 3:30 p.m., when the victim found nothing on her porch.
July 4
Vehicle burglary: 800 block of Milmada Drive. A man reported that sometime between midnight and 6 a.m., someone broke into his 2014 Prius, which had been parked on his driveway, by shattering its rear left passenger window. Taken during the incident were a Tumi laptop bag and the victim’s passport, 10 Fashion Island gift cards, an HP calculator and a black case.
Petty theft: 4500 block of Angeles Crest Highway. A service station manager reported that at about 8 a.m. on July 2 he was advised by a maintenance worker that someone had vandalized the coin-operated vacuum machine. A surveillance video shows that between 4:17 and 4:39 a.m. on June 29, a four-door vehicle occupied by a white male driver and a white male passenger parked at the station and opened up all four doors, hood and trunk of their car. The passenger is seen in the video using a tool to pry open the vacuum machine. An unspecified number of quarters that had been inside the machine were stolen.
July 6
Forgery, petty theft: 5100 block of Castle Road. On June 4, a man noticed that someone had taken currency from the center console of his Toyota pickup truck that had been left parked in his driveway. He’d placed the cash there on May 31. He didn’t report the loss to the sheriff’s station at the time because he thought a family member might have removed the money. But on June 30, his wife discovered while studying their bank account that several checks had been cashed under the man’s name. The victim said he then discovered that his checkbook, which had also been left in the pickup truck’s center console with the cash, was missing several checks.
Burglary: 900 block of Flanders Road. On arising for the day at about 8:30 a.m., a woman saw that her laptop computer was missing from the living room/kitchen area of her home. She also noticed that her car keys had been taken from her purse and that her purse was unzipped and the wallet inside was open. Missing from her wallet were her driver’s license, four credit cards, an AAA card and cash. She looked through the rest of her house but did not see anything else missing. Checking her doors and windows, she found them all locked, as they had been when she retired at 12:30 a.m. that day, except for the door that leads into the house from the garage. She said she had left that door unlocked before going to sleep. Inside the garage, she could see that a hand vacuum, which had been fastened to a garage wall, had been unscrewed and taken. A cordless drill had been removed from its cabinet storage space and left on a workbench. The woman believes someone used one of the remote control garage door openers from one of the two cars that are always left unlocked in the driveway to gain access to the garage and house. No items were missing from either car.
Grand theft and theft by access card: 900 block of Foothill Boulevard. A woman who completed a 45-minute shopping excursion in a store reached the cash register at about 2:15 p.m. only to discover someone had stolen her wallet out of her purse, which she had placed on top of her shopping cart on arrival at about 1:30 p.m. Taken with the wallet were her driver’s license, Social Security card, a debit card, three credit cards and cash. While at home reporting the losses and canceling the credit cards, the victim received notice from Bank of America advising her someone had used her debit card at the local Ralphs. A second notice came in later that someone had used one of her credit cards to purchase items at another [undisclosed] location.