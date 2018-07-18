Crime Report: Business card found at residential burglary site might suggest a suspect

Attempted grand theft: 500 block of Foothill Boulevard. Two black males walked into a store where cellphones are sold. When asked by an employee if they needed help, they said they were just looking. Suddenly, one of the men grabbed a phone from a display and started running toward the front door. But he left empty-handed because the phone was attached by a lanyard to the counter and slipped out of his grasp. Once outside, the men got into a red Nissan Altima waiting on Gould Avenue, which was then driven east on Foothill and onto the eastbound Foothill (210) Freeway on-ramp and out of view. The store employee said he believed the two were the same who were involved in a 2017 shoplifting incident at the store. They were both described as being about 5 feet 10 and weighing about 165 pounds. One was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt while the other was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt emblazoned with a USC logo.