Crime Report: Business card found at residential burglary site might suggest a suspect

July 8
Burglary: 5000 block of Angeles Crest Highway. Two jackhammers, one compressor and a tile cutter were taken from a vacant residential property undergoing renovations. The man reporting the thefts said the home had been secured at about 4 p.m. on July 6 and the thefts were discovered at 4 p.m. on Sunday, July 8. A rear sliding glass door that opened into the garage had been pried open. Tire tracks left by a vehicle unknown to the property owner were found, and next to those tracks was a business card advertising that the person carrying it sold “new and used tools.”
July 9
Grand theft: Lower parking lot at the La Cañada Town Center. The driver’s and passenger’s side mirrors of a 2014 Mercedes E350 were stolen while the car’s driver was shopping in a store between 4:10 and 4:38 p.m. that day.
July 10
Theft by access card and petty theft: 400 block of Foothill Boulevard. A woman reported someone took her wallet out of her purse, which had been left in the top basket of the shopping cart she’d been using. She recalls noticing a Latina woman staring at her prior to the theft’s discovery. The victim went to her La Cañada home and called banks to cancel a credit card and a debit card that had been in her wallet. She learned one had already been used at an Apple store and another at a Walgreens. Also in her wallet at the time of the theft were her driver’s license, currency and a passport.
July 12
Petty thefts from unlocked vehicles: 1000 block of Olive Lane. Someone entered a Mini Cooper and a Tesla left parked overnight in a driveway. Two pairs of designer sunglasses were taken, along with remote control for a driveway gate. A video surveillance camera showed a male wearing a hat, long-sleeved shirt and cut-off pants near the vehicles at around 4:40 a.m.
July 15
Attempted grand theft: 500 block of Foothill Boulevard. Two black males walked into a store where cellphones are sold. When asked by an employee if they needed help, they said they were just looking. Suddenly, one of the men grabbed a phone from a display and started running toward the front door. But he left empty-handed because the phone was attached by a lanyard to the counter and slipped out of his grasp. Once outside, the men got into a red Nissan Altima waiting on Gould Avenue, which was then driven east on Foothill and onto the eastbound Foothill (210) Freeway on-ramp and out of view. The store employee said he believed the two were the same who were involved in a 2017 shoplifting incident at the store. They were both described as being about 5 feet 10 and weighing about 165 pounds. One was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt while the other was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt emblazoned with a USC logo.
Burglary: 5200 block of Oceanview Boulevard. A woman who had been out of town for a few days returned to discover her home had been ransacked. A glass door leading from the backyard to the master bedroom had been damaged.
July 16
Attempted burglary: 300 block of Flintridge Oaks Drive. At about 12:30 p.m. a woman watching TV in her bedroom heard a crash. She opened an interior door leading into the room where the sound had come from and saw two males wearing dark hooded sweatshirts near an exterior sliding glass door that had just been shattered. The two men fled when they saw her, heading toward her home’s driveway. A witness said he saw two black males, 18 to 25 years old, both about 6 feet tall and weighing 140 pounds, run down the driveway and get into a black Mercedes sedan that sped off.