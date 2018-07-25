Crime Report: House ransacked while owner vacationing, break-in discovered by friend there to care for the dog

July 16
Petty theft: 800 block of Foothill Boulevard. A woman who left her 2017 Mercedes SUV parked unlocked in the lot of a restaurant at about 5:30 p.m. realized after she returned home later that her work-issued IBM laptop, which she had left in plain sight on the vehicle’s backseat during her hourlong meal, was missing.
July 19
Identity theft: 4300 block of Cobblestone Lane. A man reported learning that someone had used his name and Social Security number to unsuccessfully try to open credit accounts with Bank of America, American Express, Citi Bank, Discover, Upstart Network and Synchrony Financial.
July 21
Theft by access card; theft from unlocked vehicle: A woman left her 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan parked, unlocked, in her driveway at about 5:30 p.m. on July 19. At 5:30 a.m. on July 21, she received an email alerting her that her Chase Sapphire credit card had been used at the 7-Eleven store on the 1500 block of Foothill Boulevard. She went out to her car to find that someone had taken that credit card, along with an American Express Gold card, a Bank of America debit card and her driver’s license from the car’s center console. A deputy investigating the crime reported video surveillance taken at the 7-Eleven store at the time the victim’s card was used shows a black male, the only customer in the store at that early morning hour on July 21, making a purchase and exiting the business.
Burglary: 4500 block of Loma Vista Drive. A family friend stopping by a vacationing homeowner’s house at about 5:10 p.m. to walk and feed her friend’s dog realized she was walking across broken glass shortly after she unlocked the front door and headed through the kitchen toward the garage to get dog food. She saw a fist-sized hole in a glass door leading from the dog room/garage into the kitchen. Called to the scene, a deputy surveyed the house to find rooms had been ransacked.
July 23
Petty theft: 5600 block of Ocean View Boulevard. A man reported that a 3-foot-by-5-foot American flag was stolen from his house between 3:40 and 3:50 p.m. that day. A neighbor said she was sitting in her living room when she noticed someone running past her house. She stood to get a better look and saw a Latino, 5 feet 8 and of a slim build, get into an Infiniti QX56. He was holding an American flag and appeared to be trying to cover his vehicle’s rear window with it before getting behind the wheel and driving south on Ocean View. The suspect was wearing a white rag on his head, a white T-shirt and black basketball shorts.