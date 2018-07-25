Crime Report: House ransacked while owner vacationing, break-in discovered by friend there to care for the dog

Theft by access card; theft from unlocked vehicle: A woman left her 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan parked, unlocked, in her driveway at about 5:30 p.m. on July 19. At 5:30 a.m. on July 21, she received an email alerting her that her Chase Sapphire credit card had been used at the 7-Eleven store on the 1500 block of Foothill Boulevard. She went out to her car to find that someone had taken that credit card, along with an American Express Gold card, a Bank of America debit card and her driver’s license from the car’s center console. A deputy investigating the crime reported video surveillance taken at the 7-Eleven store at the time the victim’s card was used shows a black male, the only customer in the store at that early morning hour on July 21, making a purchase and exiting the business.