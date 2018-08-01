Crime Report: Thefts, vandalism punctuate relatively quiet week in crime

July 26
Grand theft, unlocked vehicle: 400 block of Georgian Road. A man reported leaving his 2012 Volkswagen Golf parked in the driveway of his residence at around 7 p.m. the night before. When he returned to it the next morning at around 7 a.m. he noticed an HP laptop and black leather Ted Baker bag were missing from the passenger side floor board. He said he could not remember whether he’d locked the vehicle, but deputies observed no signs of forced entry.
July 27
Vandalism, vehicle: 300 block of Saint Katherine Drive. A woman said she went to her mother’s house at around 10 a.m. and discovered her 1971 Cadillac had a damaged front windshield and a broken front driver’s side window. Rocks were found around and inside the vehicle. The woman told deputies the vandalism likely occurred sometime between July 4 and that day.
July 29
Petty theft, unlocked locker: 1900 block of Foothill Boulevard. A man told deputies he placed his driver’s license into the case of his cellphone before placing the phone into a locker, which he left unlocked, at around 2:30 p.m. When he returned at around 3:40 p.m., he noticed his cellphone was missing but the driver’s license had been left behind.
Compiled by Sara Cardine