Crime Report: Thefts, vandalism punctuate relatively quiet week in crime

Grand theft, unlocked vehicle: 400 block of Georgian Road. A man reported leaving his 2012 Volkswagen Golf parked in the driveway of his residence at around 7 p.m. the night before. When he returned to it the next morning at around 7 a.m. he noticed an HP laptop and black leather Ted Baker bag were missing from the passenger side floor board. He said he could not remember whether he’d locked the vehicle, but deputies observed no signs of forced entry.