Crime Report: Suspect enters local business, makes off with cash register

Aug. 6
Petty theft, unlocked vehicle: 800 block of Foothill Boulevard. A man told deputies he parked his 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe, leaving it unlocked, and entered a nearby Chipotle at around 9 p.m. When he returned around 10 minutes later, he noticed his son’s Speedo backpack, containing two pairs of performance swimsuits, goggles and a swim cap, were missing from inside.
Grand theft, vehicle: 2100 block of La Cañada Crest Drive. A woman reported parking her 2006 Nissan Rogue in her apartment complex at around 9 p.m. the night before, leaving the front passenger window open about 1 inch and pressing the lock button on her car key. When she returned at around 7 a.m. on Aug. 6, she noticed the vehicle had been ransacked and a car seat, baby stroller, locked briefcase and a Calvin Klein suit jacket were missing. Deputies determined entry had likely been gained by reaching through the open window and unlocking the doors.
Aug. 9
Theft by access card: 1800 block of Earlmont Avenue. A man told deputies he received an email from his sister at 1:57 p.m. informing him their father’s Bank of America checking account had unauthorized charges on it. One payment had been made to a business the day before at around 7 a.m., according to the bank’s fraud department. That day, at around 10 a.m., another four transactions had been attempted but were declined. The victim’s loss was estimated at $3,960.
Burglary, business: 800 block of Foothill Boulevard. A man was sitting inside his store at around 5:50 p.m. when he heard a rear entrance motion sensor go off. Video monitors showed an unknown Latino male walking toward the back of the store. The business owner initially thought the man was a customer, until the suspect grabbed his cash register from a nearby counter and ran out the rear entrance. The victim ran out after him and saw the suspect enter an older model silver Acura Integra, which drove off eastbound on Foothill out of view. A witness who’d been driving on Foothill at the time described the vehicle as a two-door Honda Civic, and said a Latino man with short hair was in the driver’s seat. The witness saw the vehicle get onto the Foothill (210) Freeway eastbound from the Foothill Boulevard exit.
Aug. 10
Petty theft, unlocked vehicle: A man told deputies sometime between 4 p.m. the day before and 6 a.m. that day someone entered his unlocked 2006 Toyota Tundra while it was parked in the driveway of his home. When he entered the vehicle, he noticed the ashtray was slightly open and a set of keys and some cash appeared to have been taken.
Compiled by Sara Cardine