Crime Report: Suspect enters local business, makes off with cash register

Burglary, business: 800 block of Foothill Boulevard. A man was sitting inside his store at around 5:50 p.m. when he heard a rear entrance motion sensor go off. Video monitors showed an unknown Latino male walking toward the back of the store. The business owner initially thought the man was a customer, until the suspect grabbed his cash register from a nearby counter and ran out the rear entrance. The victim ran out after him and saw the suspect enter an older model silver Acura Integra, which drove off eastbound on Foothill out of view. A witness who’d been driving on Foothill at the time described the vehicle as a two-door Honda Civic, and said a Latino man with short hair was in the driver’s seat. The witness saw the vehicle get onto the Foothill (210) Freeway eastbound from the Foothill Boulevard exit.