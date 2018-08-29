Crime Report: Heirloom diamond pendant missing after housekeeping team cleans property

Theft by false pretense: 5100 block of Ocean View Boulevard. A woman received an email from a person claiming to be a professor at the “University of Los Angeles,” according to the report, who wrote he was looking for a student assistant for the fall and hoped she’d help him. She was instructed to deposit a check he would send her, then use that money to buy iTunes cards that he could give to his students as gifts. She agreed, depositing the check and purchasing several iTunes cards, then sending him the codes for all of them via email, per his instructions. After that, she stopped hearing from him and later learned the check she deposited from him was invalid.