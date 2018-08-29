Crime Report: Heirloom diamond pendant missing after housekeeping team cleans property

Aug. 21
Petty theft by access cards: 4500 block of Crown Avenue (a school). A woman reported that when she arrived at her workplace at 7 a.m. she put her purse next to her desk in her office. It was left unattended between about 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. At 2:12 p.m. she received a text from Bank of America asking her to verify several purchases made in Glendale with her debit card. She checked her purse and discovered that two credit cards, the debit card and a library card were missing.
Grand theft: 1300 block of Green Street. A man reported that a couple of days after a housekeeping team had cleaned his home in mid-July, his daughter discovered that her heirloom 18-inch gold necklace with a 1.5-carat solitaire diamond pendant was missing from the place it was regularly stored, a dish in her bathroom. He contacted the manager of the house-cleaning business and was told that the woman who had cleaned the bathroom during that visit would not steal items. He was also told that if he wished to file a claim, he’d need to first file a police report. The man said no strangers had been inside the home during the period the necklace went missing.
Theft by false pretense: 5100 block of Angeles Crest Highway. A woman who on Aug. 18 found listed on Craigslist some tickets she wanted for a performance at the Rose Bowl that night contacted the seller and agreed to purchase them. She sent him the funds via a Wells Fargo app, after which he stopped texting her and she never received the tickets. She searched Craigslist and found other posts by the same seller offering tickets to shows at other venues, so she reported him through an internet site. Wells Fargo advised her to file a police report in order to get a refund.
Theft by false pretense: 5100 block of Ocean View Boulevard. A woman received an email from a person claiming to be a professor at the “University of Los Angeles,” according to the report, who wrote he was looking for a student assistant for the fall and hoped she’d help him. She was instructed to deposit a check he would send her, then use that money to buy iTunes cards that he could give to his students as gifts. She agreed, depositing the check and purchasing several iTunes cards, then sending him the codes for all of them via email, per his instructions. After that, she stopped hearing from him and later learned the check she deposited from him was invalid.
Aug. 22
Vehicle tampering: 5300 block of Ocean View Boulevard. A woman reported that sometime between 3 and 7 a.m., someone had entered her unlocked vehicle, which had been parked overnight in her driveway. She noticed miscellaneous papers strewn around the interior, along with a fixed-blade Winchester knife in a nylon sheath that did not belong to her or her husband. She doesn’t believe anything was stolen from the car.
Petty theft, unlocked vehicle: 4500 block of Leata Lane. Sometime between 11 p.m. Aug. 21 and 7:30 the next morning, someone stole two bags of school supplies from an unlocked car’s back seat and an unspecified amount of cash from the center console.
Petty theft, unlocked vehicle: 4800 block of Commonwealth Avenue. Sometime between 9 p.m. Aug. 21 and 8:30 the next morning, someone stole two Nordstrom shopping bags containing a total of four men’s dress shirts from the trunk of an unlocked vehicle. Also taken from the trunk but found at the end of the victim’s driveway and recovered was a bag of prescription medicines.
Petty theft, unlocked vehicle: 300 block of San Juan Way. At 9 a.m. on Aug. 22 the victim noticed the front driver’s side door of her car was slightly open. Inside, items were out of place. Missing were two pairs of sunglasses, a pair of cycling shoes and a bag containing workout equipment. Video surveillance shows a male (no further description) walking up to her car at 3:12 a.m., then entering it. He spent up to 10 minutes in it before leaving with the victim’s belongings. The same person can be seen in the video unsuccessfully trying to pen the passenger side door of her son’s car.
Petty theft, unlocked vehicle: 5300 block Ocean View Boulevard. At about 12:15 p.m. a man parked his car in front of his home to drop some items off there. He left the vehicle open and unattended for about 10 minutes. When he returned, he noticed his wallet had been moved from the front cup holder to the driver’s seat. A credit card and cash had been taken from it. Missing from the back seat were a blue drawstring bag containing Nike indoor soccer cleats and a red/gray bag filled with miscellaneous soccer supplies.