Crime Report: 4 La Cañada Flintridge homes targeted by burglars

Sept. 5
Burglary: 300 block of Meadow Grove Street. A man who’d left his home at 12:30 p.m. on Sept. 4 returned at 11:30 p.m. the same day to find an exterior door to the master bedroom shattered. That room, its closet and kids’ bedrooms had all been ransacked. Immediately identified as having been taken were five men’s watches, three women’s handbags and a pair of Prada shoes. Wires to an exterior surveillance camera had been cut.
Sept. 6
Attempted burglary: 4200 block of Beresford Way. A woman reported that sometime between the evening of Sunday, Sept. 2 and 3 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 6, someone tried to enter her home by smashing the window on a rear exterior door. On her return home, she’d noticed that a side gate that is normally kept closed was open. Nothing appeared to have been taken during the intrusion, but she noticed that a pillow and a floor mat that are normally kept in another part of her yard had been moved to a spot near the damaged door.
Burglary, vehicle: 400 block of Foothill Boulevard. A man who was doing construction work on an unoccupied storefront in the shopping complex left his Volkswagen Jetta parked in the rear parking lot. He visited the car at about 6:10 p.m. that day to retrieve some items, then locked it when he was done. Both front and passenger windows were left open by about 2 inches, according to the report. When he returned to his car at about 6:30 p.m. he noticed that, although there were no signs of forced entry, someone had gotten into the Jetta’s center console and glove compartment and that their contents were strewn around the car. Stolen were an iPad Air, a U.S. passport, a bottle of Dolce & Gabbana men’s cologne and a Viper security key.
Burglary: 3900 block of Hampstead Road. A man said that at about 11:30 a.m. that day he locked his house, which is under construction, and set the alarm system. He closed the motorized gates to his driveway on the way out. When he returned at 7 p.m., the gates were open. He parked the car in the garage. A witness who was with him entered the house and approached the alarm key pad to disarm it. Finding the front door open, the witness exited immediately to advise the man something was amiss. He entered the house to find a bathroom window smashed. He didn’t notice anything missing from the property but did find a shovel on the ground outside the shattered bathroom window.
Sept. 9
Burglary: 500 block of Meadow View Drive. A man reported that sometime between 4 and 11 p.m. on Sept. 8 someone smashed a sliding glass door at his home while he was out and ransacked several rooms. At the time the report was filed he couldn’t immediately say whether or not anything had been stolen.