Crime Report: 4 La Cañada Flintridge homes targeted by burglars

Burglary, vehicle: 400 block of Foothill Boulevard. A man who was doing construction work on an unoccupied storefront in the shopping complex left his Volkswagen Jetta parked in the rear parking lot. He visited the car at about 6:10 p.m. that day to retrieve some items, then locked it when he was done. Both front and passenger windows were left open by about 2 inches, according to the report. When he returned to his car at about 6:30 p.m. he noticed that, although there were no signs of forced entry, someone had gotten into the Jetta’s center console and glove compartment and that their contents were strewn around the car. Stolen were an iPad Air, a U.S. passport, a bottle of Dolce & Gabbana men’s cologne and a Viper security key.